On Feb. 28, the New York Times did a rare thing, and that is to feature a bluegrass artist prominently in its arts and music section. In the article, wonderfully written by Grayson Haver Currin, the life and times of the blind fiddler Cleveland is explored thoroughly.
Hailing from southern Indiana, Cleveland has won an amazing 12 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Fiddler of the Year Awards and his band Flamekeeper has won seven IBMA Instrumental Group of the Year Awards as well.
While promoting his latest album called Lovin’ Of The Game, the New York Times article begins this way, “Michael Cleveland had been 13 for five days the first time he picked with the bluegrass demigod Doc Watson — in a backstage bathroom, no less, at an awards show in Kentucky.”
Although our local musical hero Doc Watson has been gone for 11 years now, and as we celebrate 2023 as the year he would have turned 100, his legacy continues, as we see in the referenced New York Times article. Watson’s influence is being carried forward by many current, and great, musicians that will go down in history as one of the last generations to meet and play with the High Country legend.
Over the years, I have been lucky enough to collect stories about Watson from some of the most talented performers on the planet. Below are some of those true tales.
Chris Thile is a genius, literally, and officially proclaimed so a little more than a decade ago. In October of 2012, the mandolin player was awarded the $500,000 McArthur Foundation Genius Award just five months after Watson’s passing.
Currently, Thile continues to be a member of the ground-breaking group The Punch Brothers while at the same time he has reconnected with his band mates in Nickel Creek. The latter legendary group, which also features Sara Watkins on fiddle and Sean Watkins on guitar, formed in 1989 and as their fan base grew, they helped to bring a younger generation of roots music fans into the fold. Their brand new reunion album is called “Celebrants” and it marks the band’s first recording together in nine years.
Looking back at his youth, Thile remembers his encounters with Doc Watson as being generous and unforgettable.
“When I was 13 years old, during the IBMA Awards, they had me on the Crook and Chase TV show,” said Thile. “I think they were already calling it Prime Time Country by that time and Doc was on the show and I was on the show. We were playing separately, but they asked Doc if he wouldn’t mind playing one with me and it was one of the biggest thrills of my life. I sat down to play a tune with Doc and he said, ‘It’s good to meet you, son.’ It was onstage during the sound check and we sat down and played a little fiddle tune.
“It was partially explained to Doc that, ‘We have this little kid who is going to play a tune with you,’ and he was like, ‘OK, great. That sounds like fun,’” continues Thile. “He was so sweet to me. We played a little bit together and he said, ‘Well son, you’re a mighty fine picker. That’s a Gibson you’re playing, isn’t it?’ And, I mean, he figured it out just from hearing it. Granted, a lot of guys played Gibson’s. But at that point, the Gibson factory hadn’t totally turned it around yet. I had one of those early Bill Monroe models, when they first started making varnished mandolins again. Anyway, he picked it right out and being a little 13 year old I was like, ‘Wow!’ He was a musical Sherlock Holmes as far as his ears were concerned.”
Thile’s band mate in Nickel Creek Sara Watkins also has fond memories of Watson.
“I did have a couple of encounters with Doc Watson,” said Watkins. “The first time I met Doc was onstage at MerleFest with Nickel Creek. We were invited to be a part of a big jam that Doc hosted onstage, but that was quite brief. I did get to have a great conversation with Doc backstage at another festival called RockyGrass in Colorado, though. That was really sweet, to just sit and watch a show with him on the side of the stage. He was really kind and generous to me.”
Cody Kilby is the reigning IBMA Guitarist of the Year award winner, being given the prestigious honor for his playing in the group The Travelin’ McCourys. In fact, Kilby just performed in Boone on the Doc Watson Stage at the Appalachian Theatre while performing with Jason Carter.
“I started on banjo when I was eight years old and picked up the guitar when I was ten,” says Kilby. “I was doing the contest scene and I won a small scholarship years ago to go to the Pete Wernick Banjo Camp. The camp would happen seven days or so before the MerleFest festival started and Doc would come around, here and there. I ended up meeting Doc and he heard me play the banjo at the camp and wanted to play some. We went to the Walker Center and played after the camp was over. But, I didn’t take my banjo but instead brought my guitar. He didn’t know I played guitar, but I got to sit and pick with him. But the coolest time that I got to play with him was when the IBMA Week was still in Owensboro, KY. Chris Thile and I were asked to play during his set and we played three songs with Doc Watson.”
Jim VanCleve started out in the bluegrass world at a young age as well. He would go on to perform and record with the band Mountain Heart before taking his fiddle skills on the road with country music star Josh Turner.
Right now, however, VanCleve is a part of the all-star bluegrass group The Appalachian Road Show. The band features VanCleve along with Barry Abernathy, Todd Phillips, Darrell Webb and Zeb Snyder and their latest album is called “Jubilation.”
“I met Doc Watson briefly when I was 11 or 12 years old,” remembers VanCleve. “I was cowed by the whole thing. I won the North and South Carolina State Fiddle Championship and he was performing there as a guest artist. We were backstage and somebody pushed me up there to him and I was like, ‘Mister Watson, good to meet you,’ while looking at my feet and all of that stuff. He was absolutely larger than life to me, and he was like that for a lot of people. I wish I could have been around him a little more than I was able to be.
“Being with Doc Watson is exactly like you would think it would be,” continues VanCleve. “He was as gracious and as warm and as hospitable as he could be. But, how would it be to sit in a room with Abraham Lincoln? He was probably a nice fellow, but oh my gosh! Lincoln just comes to mind as somebody else that I could think of who, like Doc, was probably real stately, who carried a lot of presence and persona with them, and you know all about them as they are meeting you. By the time I was in high school, I was playing out as a musician and my band was fronting the bill for a Doc Watson show at Farthing Auditorium at Appalachian State University there in Boone. And, you know how Doc was during a show, as in he liked to have a big jam at the end of every concert and I got to go up there and stand onstage and play with Doc that night.”
Thile, Kilby and VanCleve were just kids when they first met Watson. Now, as they have gotten older and Watson’s time on Earth is gone, they appreciate more and more their moments with the man whose statue sits on King Street here in Boone.
“I knew what he was doing and what he could do, but I didn’t realize the importance of it then as I was just a kid,” says Kilby. “But a few years later when I was 14 or so, after years of maturing, I actually knew what he brought to the table. In my opinion, if there wouldn’t have been a Doc Watson, there wouldn’t have been a Tony Rice. I’m a bigger follower of Tony than I ever was of Doc, being the age I am in the younger generation. But there wouldn’t have been a Clarence White either, in my opinion, if there wasn’t a Doc Watson. He started it all, doing the fiddle tunes on guitar. It’s just an incredible feeling when I did realize what he put into my life and what I actually did learn from him.”
VanCleve agrees.
“Seeing guys like Doc and the legions of instrumentalists, singers and musicians in general that he kind of helped raise up, we feel like we fall into some of that lineage a little bit,” said VanCleve. “He just loved music. It didn’t matter what kind. He knew a little bit about everything, probably more than people realize. We felt it was ok to take that kind of creative license on account of guys like Doc.”
As for Thile and Nickel Creek, they are returning to perform at MerleFest after many years away on Sunday, April 30, in nearby North Wilkesboro. Thile feels privileged to have played with Watson at that same festival long ago, and he will carry those memories with him going forward.
“The first time I played at MerleFest, I got to play with him during the Doc and Friends show and he and I did a duet on ‘How Great Thou Art’ and it was really exciting for me,” said Thile. “I feel fine about it now because Doc is the kind of musician who lives on. He made such a mighty contribution to music that even the young people who don’t know of Doc, who may not even know his music, they know music that has him deeply embedded in it. So, they do know his music through associations with other musicians. Any young person who hears me play music, I would like to think they are hearing a little bit of Doc, too. I certainly don’t think I’d be the musician I am without him.”
More information can be found at merlefest.org, nickelcreek.com, theappalachianroadshow.com, and thetravelinmccourys.com.
