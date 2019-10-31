Each year the Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization for women leaders in education, award at least one scholarship to an education major from Appalachian State University or Lees-McRae College.
Emily Harrison from Lees-McRae College and Sara Dixon from Appalachian State University are the two most recent winners who were recognized at Alpha Gamma’s October meeting.
Emily Harrison, from Lowgap, is a senior at Lees-McRae College majoring in special education. She found Lees-McRae through tennis and has just finished her last competitive season of tennis so she can focus on student teaching in the spring semester. Harrison founded the Leaders in Education and Professionalism club on campus. This organization encourages students to take accountability for their learning and make their education personal. Harrison would love to find a job teaching exceptional children somewhere in the High Country. She has considered working at the Grandfather Home for Children in Banner Elk since she is on the advisory council for its academy. Wherever she goes, she would like work with a focus on students with emotional/behavioral disorders.
Sarah Dixon, from Siler City, is a junior at Appalachian State University. Her major is middle grades education with concentrations in math and science. Currently Dixon works as a manager in the ASU campus tutoring center as well as in the math and science educational center housed in the college of education. Dixon is a part of Appalachian Community of Education Scholars, Professional Education Council, Prospective Teachers of Mathematics Association, as well as the Appalachian Educators club. She would like to stay in North Carolina to teach but is not sure specifically where. She loves the High Country, so that is always a possibility. Her dream is to teach sixth grade math; however, she would be happy teaching math or science in any middle school grade.
To learn more about DKG and its chapters in the High Country, visit www.dkg.org.
