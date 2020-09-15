BOONE — The month of September is Baby Safety month, and in particular the week of Sept. 21-27 is Diaper Awareness Week. This month and week community members are encouraged to donate generously to diaper banks.
The Children’s Council of Watauga County has an urgent and ongoing need for diapers and diaper wipes. Diaper need is the lack of sufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or toddler clean, dry, and healthy. More than ever, there are families who cannot afford diapers for their children, and diaper banks across the country are helping families obtain the diapers they need. Watauga is lucky to have a diaper bank here in our community to help support this necessity, the Children’s Council said.
The diaper bank is a program that operates primarily by donations only. The Children’s Council requests your support during Diaper Awareness Week by holding a diaper drive or fundraiser at your organization. A diaper drive is just like a food drive. When the drive is over, someone from the Children’s Council will pick up the collected diapers, or direct you to the location for dropoff. They will then be distributed to families in need in Watauga County through the Children’s Council of Watauga. The council also accept monetary donations for diapers as well, and can provide donor cards for givers if needed.
For more information about the diaper bank and how to work together to support those in need in our community, call 828-262-5424 and leave a voicemail or email matt@thechildrenscouncil.org.
Established in 1977, the Children’s Council of Watauga County Inc. builds upon the strengths of children, families and educators by investing resources, information and training toward promoting the future health and success of our greatest community asset, our children. For more information, contact the office at: (828) 262-5424 or visit thechildrenscouncil.org.
