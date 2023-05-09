BOONE — Free computer diagnostics will be available at the Watauga County Public Library on May 22 and May 23.
The Watauga County Public Library, the High Country Council of Governments, and Appalachian State University’s Technology Support Center wish to invite the community to the Diagnostic Days event on May 22 and May 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Watauga Public Library located at 140 Queen Street in Boone.
Community members can bring their computers to the library on these days to receive free tech support and consulting regarding software, hardware, viruses and reformatting. Brose BBQ Food Truck will be on hand to provide food, and patrons may also enter a raffle for a free laptop.
Please note that the library cannot diagnose phones or tablets. No appointment is needed. Call the library at (828) 264-8784 Extension 2 for more information.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.