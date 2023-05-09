Watauga Public Library

The Watauga County Public Library is located one block north of historic downtown Boone at 140 Queen Street.

BOONE — Free computer diagnostics will be available at the Watauga County Public Library on May 22 and May 23. 

The Watauga County Public Library, the High Country Council of Governments, and Appalachian State University’s Technology Support Center wish to invite the community to the Diagnostic Days event on May 22 and May 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Watauga Public Library located at 140 Queen Street in Boone.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.