For the last decade and a half, David Brewer, known as the “Hardest Working Musician In the High Country’ due to his membership in several bands based here in the region, has once again organized his yearly musical jam benefiting the talented folks among us that could use a hand.
Known as the A.M.E.N. Corner Benefit Jams, the antonym stands for Area Musicians Experiencing need. Under Brewer’s leadership and with the help of others in Boone, the low-key effort gives all of the proceeds to musicians that could use some help. With trusted advisors who know High Country musicians who could truly use a charitable donation, each year they are helped without embarrassment or notoriety.
To make this happen, a decade and a half ago, Brewer decided to create and present a unique all-star rock, funk and soul concert to the public in exchange for a show ticket with all proceeds going to the cause. The end result is the A.M.E.N. Corner Benefit Jams.
In the past, the event was held in various places — from the basement of a local club one year to various main stages in others. In 2022, however, the event was kicked up a notch with a very successful show hosted by the Apple Barn located at the Valle Crucis Conference Center.
The end result was wonderful live music, great food and libations, and more money raised for the cause than ever before. So, just like in 2022, the A.M.E.N. Corner Benefit Jam will take place at the same beautiful venue this year with changes made that will make it even more fun for the audience.
The 15th Anniversary A.M.E.N. Corner Benefit Jam will happen from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, February 24. Tickets are $20 ahead of time and $25 at the door. The venue is located at 146 Skiles Way, Banner Elk, NC.
While Banner Elk is the official address, the Valle Crucis Conference Center is, indeed, in Valle Crucis, just up the hill off of Route 194 from the original Mast Inn store and Valle Crucis Park.
You can buy tickets by going to Eventbrite.com and searching for ‘Amen Corner Benefit Jam’, or look for the event page of the same name on Facebook..
The theme of this year’s 15th Anniversary A.M.E.N. Corner Benefit Jam will once again be Mardi Gras of the Louisiana variety, which takes place this time of year in New Orleans and elsewhere.
Food will be made available by Over Yonder Restaurant, Reid’s Restaurant and Catering, and more eateries.
Beer and wine will be available for purchase courtesy Happy Trailers Refrigerated Beer Tap Rentals and Peabody’s of Boone.
As for the many musicians and bands that Brewer performs with every year, Soul Benefactor has been around for 16 years, Possum Jenkins has performed together for 19 years, and the Worthless Son-In-Laws have been a band for 18 years. So, along with many other High Country musicians in the mix to choose from, Brewer has plenty of artists available from which to draw from as this one-of-a-kind jam for charity takes shape.
“We are going with the New Orleans theme again this year, and I have invited some folks who may have not been on this bill in a while to come and play with us,” said Brewer. “We’ve done so many of these things that it is hard to remember who all has played at one, but I think Kat Chaffin is going to be with us this year. Kat is the best. She has a brand new single out on Spotify right now under the name Full Stop Velvet and it sounds really good. Members of Soul Benefactor, the Worthless Son-In-Laws and another group of mine the Foscoe Four will be there along with members of the Junaluska Gospel Choir Band from Boone and others. So, good ole New Orleans funky music and things of that affect will prevail on the stage on the 24th.”
Parts of the Valle Crucis Conference Center were built in the late 1800s, putting many of its buildings on the National Historic Register. Sitting on 450 scenic mountain acres and run by the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina, the venue’s goal is, “To enable rest, renewal, and transformation through care for natural beauty and a true commitment to hospitality.” With a capacity of 50 to 150 people, the venue is open all year with events ranging from weddings to retreats of all kinds to contra dances and more.
Dancing at these A.M.E.N. Corner Benefit Jams is always encouraged as the funky music constantly emanates from the stage. And, for those who want to give to the cause above and beyond the ticket prices, donations are always welcomed.
