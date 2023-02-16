Dave Brewer 4.JPG

Dave Brewer playing the drums.

 Photo by Derek Halsey

For the last decade and a half, David Brewer, known as the “Hardest Working Musician In the High Country’ due to his membership in several bands based here in the region, has once again organized his yearly musical jam benefiting the talented folks among us that could use a hand.

Known as the A.M.E.N. Corner Benefit Jams, the antonym stands for Area Musicians Experiencing need. Under Brewer’s leadership and with the help of others in Boone, the low-key effort gives all of the proceeds to musicians that could use some help. With trusted advisors who know High Country musicians who could truly use a charitable donation, each year they are helped without embarrassment or notoriety.

Dave Brewer 1.png

Dave Brewer plays the drums and sings as seen in this photo.

Kat Chaffin.png

Kat Chaffin performing.
Dave Brewer 2.png

