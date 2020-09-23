SPRUCE PINE — To keep in line with its goals to improve the health of residents in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, the A.M.Y. Wellness Foundation participated in an online roundtable discussion with Care4Carolina on curing the health care coverage gap that persists in the state.
Care4Carolina is a coalition of 65 organizations that are dedicated to finding a solution to close the health care coverage gap in North Carolina. Across the state, 10.7 percent of people are uninsured due to falling into what is known as the health care/insurance coverage gap. The gap exists because working people often make too much money to qualify for Medicaid and too little money to afford insurance in the private market when their employer does not offer a health care plan.
Care4Carolina has held such meetings regularly during recent years, with its main solution to the problem being the expansion of Medicaid in the state. However, expansion has been a contentious issue, as the General Assembly blocked proposals to due so as part of a budget impasse in 2019.
Senior Fellow for Research and Policy with NC Rural Center Jason Gray began the discussion by introducing the participants to the problem at hand.
“There is mounting evidence that the pandemic has resulted in diminished revenue for outpatient hospital services, which is critical for practitioners in rural and low-income areas,” Gray said.
Grey presented an analysis from the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University that showed the economic impact Medicaid expansion would have in the 80 rural areas in NC by 2022 if implemented, including 11,446 new jobs, 279,891 new Medicaid enrollees, nearly $2 billion growth in gross county product and $33.6 million in local tax revenue.
In Yancey County, the expansion would conceivably produce 32 jobs, 1,186 new enrollees and $5 million in gross domestic product by 2022, according to the analysis.
“This varies county by county depending on the economic structure of the county, which translates into real impacts,” Gray said.
Gray cited a Commonwealth Fund estimate that claimed that the pandemic put 100,542 additional people statewide in the coverage gap when unemployment claims increased sharply in May.
“In light of the pandemic disaster, closing the coverage gap would support a substantial number of NC citizens who find themselves in the coverage gap. That has huge implications for family economic success,” Gray said. “While not the sole solution, closing the coverage gap would generate increased revenue to economically devoted health care providers.”
Graham County Manager Beck Garland reported that about 50.9 percent of its working age population is uninsured. Garland said that the county’s poor population, 18.9 percent, is unable to afford private insurance even with a subsidy under the Affordable Care Act.
“When I was a young mother, working full time with a child with complex medical issues and a pre-existing condition, we had to keep coverage that we had regardless of the cost. There were many months where our health insurance was over $900 a month,” Garland said.
In rural counties like Graham County, 83.9 percent of businesses have 19 or fewer employees and cannot afford to provide a group health insurance policy. In June, the county’s unemployment rate was at 9.3 percent, with many of those laid off losing their insurance.
Garland said the county’s incidents of cancer-related death is higher than the national average due to citizens putting off annual check-ups and their cancer already having progressed into later stages by the time they received a diagnosis.
Garland also spoke on the scarce availability of doctors in rural areas and that due to hospitals not being able to provide elective surgeries during the pandemic, 11 state members at the county’s hospital were laid off and 93 employees were laid off network wide.
Richard Hudspeth, CEO of Blue Ridge Health, says that community health centers such as Blue Ridge Health have proven effective at providing affordable care through public-private partnerships. BRH has 13 sites in five different counties, providing primary care, dental care and pharmaceutical services to both children and adults.
“We see ourselves as gap fillers. We work to identify those gaps and solve the problem related to those gaps,” Hudspeth said.
During COVID-19, the organization saw a 50-percent reduction in patient revenue, which posed financial challenges. However, BRH was able to provide mass-testing and conducted about 10,000 tests, from which about 14 percent returned positive. Hudspeth said that nearly 40 percent of those tested were uninsured.
“Whatever health care reforms have happened recently haven’t really affected us. We see roughly that 50 percent of our patients are uninsured,” Hudspeth said.
BRH had 168,000 patient visits last year and since 2013, the organization has seen a 49-percent increase to its volume of uninsured patients. Hudspeth said the pandemic was “eye-opening” to the flaws in an employment-based health care system.
Dr. Susan Mims reported that 92 percent of western NC clinics had made the switch to telehealth by May, but experienced difficulties due to limited broadband and cellular coverage. Mims also cited the “provider burnout” amplified by the pandemic, with nurses reporting added stress due to long hours, inadequate protection, the fear of contaminating loved ones and the fear of dying, as well as the fear of seeing patients die no matter what the nurses or doctors do.
According to the NC Pediatric Society and the NC Academy of Family Physicians, 85 percent of primary care physicians reported a patient volume decline of 40 percent. These practices reduced costs by reducing salaries, furloughing staff and reducing hours. Many of these physicians reported experience financial hardship and 10 percent were considering closing or selling their practices.
“We did have practices that had access to (Paycheck Protection Program) loans and were able get temporary reimbursements in the patients they care for that were uninsured. But those things were temporary measures,” Mims said.
Erica Smith, Director of Care4Carolina Coalition, rounded out the discussion by laying out what Medicaid expansion would mean for the state. Smith said expansion would expand coverage to about 750,000 North Carolinians, stabilize the health care system by reducing the amount of uncompensated care that providers are required to give and provide a lifeline to struggling families.
The costs of expansion would be covered up to 90 percent by the federal government and the state would cover the remaining 10 percent. Proposed legislation include bills such as NC Healthcare for Working Families, Healthcare for Working North Carolinians and Access to Health Coverage for All. These bills would have either expanded Medicaid or provided some sort of subsidy to individuals and families in the gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.