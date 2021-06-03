NEWLAND — Avery County paused on the afternoon of Monday, May 31, to pay homage and respect to those veterans who paid the ultimate price for freedom during its observation of the annual Memorial Day holiday at Newland Town Square.
Organized and led by the Newland Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Pat Ray Post 4286, Disabled American Veterans and Avery County government, a sunny day over the festivities provided an honorable backdrop to remember Avery veterans who died in service to the nation in the armed forces, as well as pay a fitting tribute to servicemen and women who have served from the county.
WECR-AM 1130 Station Manager and Newland Christian Church pastor Phillip Greene served as master of ceremonies for the festivities, as US Army Veteran Larry Dale Stamey, who served during the conflict in Vietnam, opened the ceremony with an invocation. State and national colors were posted by the Avery County High School JROTC Color Guard, with a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” performed by Tara Andrews and Stephanie Watson.
Dee Raby and the Linville Land Harbor Community Band followed the anthem, filling the air with selections of patriotic music, including a playing of “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful.”
US Army Sergeant (Ret.) Kevin Holden, Newland VFW District 15 and Post 4286 Commander, shared opening remarks regarding the significance of those who served from the area, putting their own lives at home on hold to fight for the cause of freedom, which they felt was a cause larger than themselves.
“I want to thank anyone who has ever served in the armed forces in the United States and have given their life. That’s why we’re here,” Holden said.
Holden also thanked dignitaries in attendance, participants in the service, and expressed appreciation to those who placed American flags at the gravesites of veterans in Avery County over the past week, as well as decorated in the Square for the Memorial Day festivities.
Holden then introduced keynote speaker for the ceremony, NC Representative Dudley Greene, a native of Newland who currently serves as District 85 representative in the NC House representing Avery, Mitchell and McDowell counties. Greene shared that he has fond memories of playing in the same courtyard from which he was addressing those in attendance.
“It is certainly an honor for this son and son-in-law of wartime veterans and an Army dad myself of a young sergeant currently deployed to Europe with the 1st Infantry Division and whose namesake is back here on one of those walls. It’s also good to be here on this very ground where, on many a Wednesday night, while my mom was holding choir practice right over there in the Baptist church,” Greene recalled. “I played Batman, Daniel Boone, Cowboys and Indians, Cops and Robbers, and yes, even Army once in a while with my friends. Yes, we re-fought the Battle of the Bulge, and Gettysburg, and maybe even Yorktown right here in this Square. And as my mind flashed back to those times while I thought about what I would say here today, I suddenly realized that in our own way we were honoring the history and legacy of our nation. We might not have even understood that at the time, and it’s fitting we’re gathered here as adults to do the same thing.”
Greene shared the anecdote of a woman who asked Benjamin Franklin following the Constitutional Convention of 1787 what kind of government had been established for the new country. Greene added that at the time, more than 4,400 patriots had already given their lives to establish independence without knowing what shape our government was going to take.
“Franklin simply replied, ‘A Republic, if you can keep it.’” Greene said. “Since that time, about 1.1 million more Americans have given their lives to do just that, and countless others have offered theirs if it was required, and many of those are here today. 1.1 million lost. Think about that for a minute. I wish I had their names and the time to list them here, or maybe even give a short biography of each, because they’re more than just a number. They were all someone’s son or daughter, brother or sister, maybe even father and mother. They had plans and hopes and dreams that were cut short in a minute. They gave up their tomorrows for our today, and although I don’t know them, I owe them each and every one, and I can remember them here today.”
Greene discussed definitions of the word “owe,” to the audience, connecting the word to the responsibility and call of citizens of the country, adding, “While we can never repay our debt to those that died on some far-off battlefield somewhere, we can and should honor their memory and do our part to keep the Republic that Franklin talked about so that their lives were not given in vain.”
Following Greene’s remarks, Holden presented an official VFW coin to Greene on behalf of the area post.
Honor Guard Captain Bill Dean of the local VFW Pat Ray Post, along with Chapter Commander Zeb White from Disabled American Veterans, presented wreaths at the Avery County Veterans Memorial to honor the county’s fallen soldiers, with a rifle salute conducted by the VFW Pat Ray Post 4286 Honor Guard, along with the playing of “Echo Taps” by youth trumpeters Ryan Clark and Mercer Ledford with Land Harbor Community Band.
Stamey closed the service with a benedictory prayer.
The first Decoration Day, which gradually came to be known as Memorial Day, was established on May 30, 1868, honoring those who lost their lives in the Civil War. Through the decades, fallen servicemen and women of additional wars were added to the number of those honored. The date of May 30 for recognition remained unchanged until 1968, when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which set an annual Memorial Day observation to take place on the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees. The change went into effect in 1971, establishing Memorial Day as a federal holiday.
