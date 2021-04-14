For the first time since the Avery Arts Council disbanded in 2012, a new consensus in the community is growing in support of starting the organization anew in order to more adequately fund community art programs and projects for the betterment of the local culture.
Spearheading the effort to once again form Avery County’s very own arts council is Tim Cummings, who is one of the founding members of the county’s new Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program. Cummings’ interest in reforming the council piqued after learning about the amount of grant funding nearby JAM programs receive via their counties’ arts councils.
“The question about the arts council came up as I was looking for grants for the Avery JAM program. As I was studying it, I found that Avery County was not a member of the North Carolina Arts Council (NCAC). If we were, the JAM program, although they don’t guarantee anything, it’s almost automatic that we would get a grant for $8,000. There’s 15 counties that participate in the JAM program and each of one of them get a full grant or a partial grant,” Cummings said.
While studying the issue further, Cummings learned that grant funding from the NCAC not only goes to worthwhile causes like teaching children how to play bluegrass and traditional mountain music, but funds also go toward endeavors like fixing museums, building monuments and refurbishing libraries, among other projects.
In fact, more than 75 out of the 100 counties in the state are members of the NCAC. This membership provides these counties access to important grant funding in order to complete projects and provide community support for cultural endeavors. Additionally, the NCAC matches dollar for dollar the amount that the local arts councils pledge for a particular project.
In 2017-18, examples of Grassroots Sub Grants included $1,200 for a community theater and $1,600 for a writers group in Alleghany County, $500 for a Senior Center program in Jackson County and $2,000 for a veteran’s memorial park in Surry County. Meanwhile, examples of general grants, or full grants for individual artists and organizations, included $5,000 for Western Carolina University and $14,700 for Appalachian State University.
Another caveat to the formation of an arts council would be the amount of funding county and municipal governments could save through the local and state partnership. Through Grassroots Sub Grants, government expenditures for certain projects could be slashed by 50 percent due to the match provided by the NCAC.
Moreover, the possibility of reforming the Avery Arts Council had intrigued Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly in the past. However, due to the history of the previous arts council, the effort has proved difficult for a number of reasons. Lyerly said that her interest and efforts were one of the factors that led to the formation of the Banner Elk Art Co-op.
“I was very interested in it, and I spent lots of energy with several people trying to get it going again. Maybe it was just too soon after whatever happened in the past, but nobody seemed to want to be in charge of it or wanted to be in charge of the fundraising for it, because it takes a lot of money, especially if you’re going to have an administrator. You have to pay that person a salary and you’ve got to have a place to be. Out of that came the art co-op that we have in the Historic Banner Elk School, and they felt more comfortable with that than going through all the hoops that it takes to be members of the arts council. That was the best we could do at the time,” Lyerly said.
The initial Avery Arts Council disbanded in 2012 after nearly 35 years of existence. Leading up to the time of its dissolution, the number of members on its board of directors had been cut in half and it was no longer allowed to be located in the Cheese House at the campus of Lees-McRae College.
As required by law, the remaining funds in possession of the arts council after expenses were met had to be transferred to another nonprofit organization. Initial plans for the Avery Arts Council were for it to merge with the Watauga County Arts Council, but the timing just was not right, as the WCAC could no longer be located at the Jones House Community Center in downtown Boone.
In order to meet its legal obligations upon dissolution, the ACAC made an agreement with the Toe River Arts Council for TRAC to act as the fiscal agent to disperse the remaining funds in possession of the AAC over the following two years. Since this agreement was made, TRAC has continued to work to provide art and cultural experiences within the school systems of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. However, no funding for art endeavors has been made available in Avery County outside of the school system, as TRAC does not officially represent Avery in the state arts council.
“We at one time actually asked to become part of the TRAC and expand it, but they didn’t want to do it. So I don’t know if they’re going to be willing to give it up or not. It may take some legalities,” Lyerly said.
LouAnn Morehouse, who was the Executive Director of the Avery Arts Council and was a board member when the arts council dissolved, explained that one of the reasons why the previous council had ceased was because the board was unable to recruit enough members. Although she now believes that there may once again be enough interest in the community to get the effort under way.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea, and I think it’s sorely missed,” Morehouse said. “I think its time has come around again, and I definitely think every county needs and deserves one. I spent my whole career in nonprofit arts organizations. I certainly believe in the power of grassroots organizations and that we would benefit from it. It will just take community support.”
In order to officially form a local arts council, it must be organized as a nonprofit. It must be active for two years, and in the year that the council is requesting membership, $20,000 worth of cash funds must be attained. This amount must also be attained each year, and the NCAC allows up to 50 percent of the $20,000 to be used for administrative costs. Moreover, local arts councils must be nominated by their respective county governments and subsequently approved by the NCAC as a Designated County Partner (DCP).
There is a possibility that the Banner Elk Art Co-op, which is uniquely situated in the Historic Banner Elk School, could be an organization that could have a significant role in participating in the reformation of an arts council, although time will tell. According to Tamara Randolph, an artist and illustrator with the Banner Elk Artist Gallery, the co-op operates through the Banner Elk Artist Gallery, in which members are part owners.
“I think having an arts council in general would be expansive. I think it gives all artists in the area a hub, a point of contact for different artists in the area who are members. The arts council would be more representative of artists of the region. We have some consignment artists who work in two or three galleries in the area but they’re still promoting themselves individually, and individual galleries will promote their work, too, but an arts council would promote art in the region as opposed to just individual efforts,” Randolph said.
Moreover, Randolph says that greater access to grant funding could also help the gallery in a number of ways, such as providing funds to improve lighting, but it could also help the many other projects and programs present in the HBES, such as Ensemble Stage, the individual artists who contribute to the art gallery and the musicians who perform at the HBES as well as throughout the community.
Of course, the arts council would also benefit the organization whose members are leading the way on its reformation. Cummings explained how greater access to grant funding would benefit the JAM program.
“The $8,000 for Avery JAM will be used to teach students in grades 4-12 to play a string instrument, sing and dance to music of the settlers of Appalachia, keeping the heritage of the Appalachia alive for future generations. Students in JAM are more active in their schools and some students raised their academic performance. There are over 50 chapters in four states with over 2,000 students in the program. Five JAM bands performed at the 2019 International Bluegrass Awards Ceremony in Raleigh. JAM bands enjoy playing at local events,” Cummings said.
In order to help JAM, as well as the many other cultural organizations around the community, access the funds, Cummings said he would be one of the first people to volunteer to sit on the board of a newly reformed Avery Arts Council.
“I’m there to share my knowledge, and I would gladly sit on the board,” Cummings said. “I don’t care who’s on the board, as long as it gets moving. So I’ll be glad to participate, do my legwork and all that other stuff.”
Those who wish to stay informed on the Avery Arts Council can receive more information by emailing ncac.avery@gmail.com.
