Row Crop Community Eatery, a farm to table inspired, scratch-made restaurant that serves a fresh twist on mountain and Southern classics, recently announced its plans to open its first location in Roan Mountain, Tenn., joining two other area restaurants with the same goal: One Acre Cafe in Johnson City, Tenn., and FARM Cafe in Boone.
The new restaurant, projected to open in spring 2020, will seat 70 and will serve lunch and dinner daily and brunch on Saturdays. Row Crop will be closed on Sundays. The restaurant will be all about community and providing access to a healthy, delicious meal, regardless of whether or not guests can afford it by using a “pay-what-you-can” model.
The menu at Row Crop will feature high-quality farm-to-table meals to attract guests from all walks of life, and patrons will be able to choose their own portion size in an effort to discourage food waste. Additionally, a large “community table” will be a focus of the restaurant, where individuals and small parties can form a larger group that might cross social, economic and other boundaries.
Row Crop, One Acre Cafe and FARM Cafe are all a part of the One World Everybody Eats initiative that creates community cafes where “people come together, eat in dignity and form strong bonds that foster an interconnected community,” according to its website. Learn more about One World Everybody Eats at www.oneworldeverybodyeats.org.
Row Crop will present a Community Christmas Dinner and Concert from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The concert event will be hosted at Triple J. Farms, located at 290 Heaton Creek Road in Roan Mountain and will feature four bands depicting the Christmas story through live music. Row Crop will provide dinner that evening using recipes from its restaurant. There will also be a live charity auction with all proceeds benefitting the cafe. A $20 donation is requested for the dinner and concert.
