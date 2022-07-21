NEWLAND — Have you enjoyed the Oceans of Possibility summer reading programs at your library? Come out and celebrate with Ms. Karen and your public library for a very special performance with Down to Earth Aerials. We want to end summer reading with some fun!
Come out and watch Amanda Finch, Creative Director of Down to Earth Aerials, as she entertains and stuns us with her aerial acrobatics performance and an interactive presentation where she explains the mechanics, physics, muscle memory and all the reading she had to do to become a professional acrobat and Instructor.
“I like to help people understand that anything is truly possible with hard work and determination,” Finch says. “It is a daily practice to actively feed your brain, soul and body with good things. I want to motivate kids and folks to do this. I like sharing how fitness and education helped me shape, challenge and develop personal growth.”
The public library summer reading programs have certainly evolved over the years to include all sorts of programming, from reading-centric programming, to STEM activities, arts, music and the humanities programming, to movement based programming and explorations outside of the library.
“We want children, and adults, for that matter, to be reading, but we also want to encourage imaginations and inspire all of us to be life-long learners,” says Director Amber Westall Briggs.
Come out and join Ms. Karen and the Avery County Morrison Public Library at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at Avery Morrison Library. Admission is free and all are welcome!
If weather interrupts our plans, we will reschedule for a later time in the year. Notice of cancelation will be given ASAP on the library’s website at www.amyregionallibrary.org.
