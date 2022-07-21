NEWLAND — Have you enjoyed the Oceans of Possibility summer reading programs at your library? Come out and celebrate with Ms. Karen and your public library for a very special performance with Down to Earth Aerials. We want to end summer reading with some fun!

Come out and watch Amanda Finch, Creative Director of Down to Earth Aerials, as she entertains and stuns us with her aerial acrobatics performance and an interactive presentation where she explains the mechanics, physics, muscle memory and all the reading she had to do to become a professional acrobat and Instructor.

