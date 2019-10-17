ATLAS (Achievement Through Liberal Arts and Sciences) is hosting their second annual College Fair free and open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Reich College of Education at Appalachian State University in Boone. The theme is “Oh The Places You’ll Go.”
This fair will feature more than 50 colleges and universities from around the country. The schools are represented by alumni, allowing potential students and parents to receive an “insiders’ guide” to the schools.
ATLAS is a Boone-based educational nonprofit organization that helps high-achieving, low-income, first generation students prepare for college. Their mission is to provide high-achieving, first-generation students with the skills they need to successfully apply to and pay for a liberal arts and sciences education. They pair high schools with local colleges to help high school students supplement their education with college entrance exam preparation, essay writing and identification of funding sources. The preparation helps their participants develop the skills they need to succeed in college once they are admitted.
To learn more about ATLAS, visit https://www.atlas-edu.org/. For more information regarding the “Oh The Places You’ll Go” College Fair, contact (828) 200-4767 or email marjon@atlas-edu.org.
