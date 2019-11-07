The Appalachian State chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will host the Cocoa Jam 5k and Fun Run at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16. Pre-registration to participate is open until Nov. 12, and registration on the day of the race beings at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16.
Entry fees are $20 with pre-registration and $30 on the day of the race. Seniors and youth can participate for $15, and the Fun Run costs $10.
All proceeds from the 5k and Fun Run benefit scholarships for aspiring educators.
Race day registration and race starts will be at the Clawson-Burnley Park on the Greenway in Boone. The Fun Run will begin at 9:40 a.m., and at 10 a.m. the 5K will begin.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be awaiting race finishers, as well as other snacks. Raffle baskets and music will be at the shelter.
To learn more or to register, call (828) 773-5016.
