LIFE Village of Boone will host the Peter Pedroni Memorial Charity Dinner at Boone Golf Club, featuring entertainment from Lani Lightfoot and a silent auction.
LIFE Village is developing an inclusive, residential community in Boone where adults with autism and related challenges can live a more independent, purposeful life. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit this mission.
With community support, LIFE Village can become a haven of safe, meaningful space for exceptional members of society to thrive.
The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Fairway Cafe and Venue, featuring surf and turf catering from Casa Rustica. Tickets are $45 per person, $85 per couple and $345 for a table of eight. Corporate sponsorships are also available.
To learn more about LIFE Village, visit www.thelifevillage.net or visit LIFE Village on Facebook.
