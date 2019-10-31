WEST JEFFERSON — Nearly four months after it first opened its doors, The Tartan Woolly in West Jefferson held its ribbon cutting ceremony and was inducted to the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Friday, Oct. 25. The store on North Jefferson Avenue specializes in Scottish and Irish-styled clothing and accessories, with plaid and real wool adorning most of the store.
The store features numerous items of clothing, accessories, novelties, household items and more.
Co-owner Delores Somers said the store caters to the deep connection the High Country has to Scotland and Ireland.
“We decided that, after reading the history of Ashe County, that we would try and bring something a little different to the county,” Somers said.
One way of doing that is by looking into the past of family names, which she said her husband, Roger, enjoys doing and has had many books sent over from Europe to help with the process.
She said the reception to the store since its July opening has been great, with many people commenting on the store’s style and atmosphere.
“Everybody has come in and made comments on how they think they’re actually standing in a shop in Scotland or Ireland,” Somers said.
She added that the store wants to provide whatever the customer wants, and even offers bridal services when it comes to kilts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.