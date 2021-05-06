BLOWING ROCK — Trees clean our air, protect our drinking water, create healthy communities and, according to the Arbor Day Foundation, “feed the human soul.”
Friday, April 30, was Arbor Day in the U.S. and around the world. Especially thanks to the town’s recent designation as a Tree City USA community, Blowing Rock was an enthusiastic participant in recognizing the benefit of trees to humankind and planet Earth.
“As houses, stores, schools, factories, streets and parking lots are built, natural tree cover is lost to all of those impervious surfaces,” said Jennifer Brown, Blowing Rock’s director of parks and recreation. “So the physical environment loses the absorbing effect of vegetation and soil. We welcome rain, but when it lands against hard surfaces, it becomes stormwater runoff and it can become destructive. Without trees and vegetation, waterways become polluted with debris and chemicals. Fish and wildlife suffer. Drinking water becomes either expensive or impossible to reclaim, property values are reduced, and really our entire living environment is degraded.”
And trees fight climate change.
“Most people remember those lessons in high school biology that plants essentially inhale or remove carbon dioxide and exhale or release oxygen into the atmosphere — and trees are the biggest contributors to that process. In essence, they purify the air and replenish the oxygen that human beings need in order to survive,” said Melissa Pickett, chair of the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission. “Trees are not the only answer to climate change, but they they are a big help.”
Trees can help conserve energy.
“Planting the right trees in the right places helps to conserve energy and even can reduce your energy bills,” said Mayor Charlie Sellers. “They can provide shade from a blistering sun, as well as provide protection from a cold winter wind.”
Brown, Pickett and Sellers all participated in Blowing Rock’s Arbor Day ceremony in which two trees were planted in Memorial Park. One of the trees was to replace one donated to the town and planted by young Anna Holmes several years ago, which last year was removed to make room for the new playground in Memorial Park.
As an 8-year-old, Anna Holmes sold lemonade during the summer along Morris Street and Main Street. Her singular goal was to raise enough money to buy and plant a tree in Memorial Park. One of the trees planted on Arbor Day was to replace and commemorate her efforts way back in the summer of 2011 — when she earned $25 that summer, enough for a tree.
“Today’s Arbor Day commemoration has special meaning for us,” said Brown. “We get to recognize the importance of trees to our environment, but we also get to pay tribute to the efforts of a little girl with a dream to serve her community. It may have been a small gesture in the minds of many, but it is a gesture that makes a big impact in the hearts of those whose lives she has touched in this way.”
