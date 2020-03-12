BOONE — Appalachian State University announced on March 6 that the CAS Mountain Studies Lecture previously scheduled for March 25 at the Schaefer Center in Boone will be postponed.
“The two panelists from the National Geographic Society are unable to travel to Boone due to the COVID-19 virus,” said Ellen Burnette, director of marketing, communication and engagement at ASU.
Burnette included that the university is hoping to reschedule the event for the 2020 fall semester, but no date has yet been set.
