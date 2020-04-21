KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just before midnight on Tuesday, March 3, Audra Wiseman arrived at the Center for Transplant Services at the University of Tennessee Medical Center to prepare for kidney donation surgery, which would save the life of a 47-year-old Avery High School teacher Shannon Perdue.
After undergoing last-minute tests which would clear the way for surgery, Wiseman’s emotions began to stir.
“It was stressful. I was anxious … very nervous,” Wiseman said. However, throughout all the stress, Wiseman never once thought about changing her mind. “I was just ready for it to happen,” she said.
At 6 a.m. on March 4, Wiseman was moved into the pre-op unit where she was greeted with a pleasant surprise.
“I saw Miss Shannon there. She was in the bed beside me. I was so happy to see her.” Wiseman’s elation was short lived, however, because she learned that Perdue’s creatinine had risen significantly and she was not breathing well. “I was concerned,” Wiseman said, “Our families and Pastor Ron Greene all prayed together. It was a special moment for everyone.”
Perdue confirmed that the surgery almost didn’t happen.
“I was very sick. They did an X-ray on me and thought I had pneumonia,” she said. For a brief period the surgeons were evaluating sending both women home.
Perdue added, “It is a miracle they went ahead with (the surgery). This was right before the (COVID-19) virus really ramped up. I’m so truly blessed. If we would have waited another week or two, then we likely wouldn’t have done the surgery.”
During surgery, Wiseman’s and Perdue’s families spent time together in the waiting area. Perdue knew that her mother, Joan, was particularly nervous.
“My dad died of this same disease, so I’m sure she had that on her mind,” Perdue said.
Wiseman does not remember anything about the surgery itself. She recalled waking up in her room with her family and pastor by her side. The first few days after surgery, Wiseman felt a lot more pain than she expected.
Perdue experienced pain, too. But in recovery the physicians came to meet with her and her family to explain that the kidney was already functioning properly. “I remember them saying, ‘it’s a great kidney’ … they actually thought Wiseman was an athlete,” she said.
The procedure left Wiseman with a visible reminder of her act of kindness.
“Yes, I have a few small incisions and one that is larger. They are healing well, however,” she added. “They will always remind me of the gift I gave.” After a moment of reflection Wiseman added, “and how fortunate I was to be able to give it.”
The day after surgery, Perdue’s mother Joan came to visit Wiseman to thank her for giving the gift of life. Wiseman was pleased to learn that Perdue’s new kidney was working perfectly. She recalled hearing that Perdue had lost nine liters of excess fluid and 15 pounds overnight.
“It made me so happy to know that it was successful. That news made it all worth it,” she said.
On Thursday, March 5, Perdue and Wiseman were moved into adjoining rooms. “I went to see Shannon on Thursday and again on Friday … Those visits were emotional … She just thanked me and we cried together,” said Wiseman.
To celebrate their new bond, Joan took a picture of them together — with a promise that the photo would not be shared anywhere. Perdue joked, “We didn’t look so great, so we agreed the picture would be just for us.”
Wiseman and Perdue have been staying in touch with each other since the surgery. Wiseman said that Perdue and Joan text often, just to check in. In order to keep healthy, Perdue has been quarantined at home since leaving the hospital.
Perdue only leaves home to go to UTMC in Knoxville. Over the next year, she’ll see the kidney transplant team every few weeks for follow up. As her condition stabilizes, she’ll return to the care of her personal nephrologist. Perdue said that her bond with Wiseman will last forever.
“My whole family considers her (to be) family now,” Perdue said.
Wiseman will continue to recover at home until May 4 when she plans to return to work as a nurse at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back to normal … to taking care of others again,” Wiseman said.
In the days since the surgery, Wiseman has been overwhelmed by the community’s support.
In spite of giving the gift of life she said, “I really feel like I’m the lucky one. While this surgery changed Shannon’s life for the better, it made my life better, too.”
Wiseman has received hundreds of notes, cards, texts and phone calls expressing gratitude and support.
“People have been so kind to me … I want to thank them so much. I’m so thankful for their caring and kindness,” she said.
Wiseman and her family continue to incur numerous expenses and partial loss of wages while she misses work. To help, Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation has established a fund to offset these losses.
Donations to assist Wiseman and her family can be made online at www.apprhs.org/kidneydonor or mailed to Audra Wiseman Fund, c/o Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 2600, Boone, NC 28607.
