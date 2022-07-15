WEST JEFFERSON — Imagination Ashe continues its sponsorship of Caboose Kids every Saturday morning at the West Jefferson Backstreet Park’s Connie the Caboose. Caboose Kids is a family enrichment and entertainment program and is a collaborative effort of many nonprofits and organizations in the county, spearheaded by Imagination Ashe.
Each Saturday event is free and open to Ashe County residents and visitors whose kids are between the ages 3 – 10 years of age as well as their siblings. A conductor — a volunteer from the Ashe County Little Theatre — will blow a whistle to announce the beginning and end of each event. These Caboose Kids programs will run every Saturday morning beginning May 28 – Aug. 13 (except the weekend of Christmas in July) from 10 to 11 a.m. at Connie the Caboose in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson.
In case of rain, the program that Saturday will be cancelled. Tune in to WKSK 93.5 FM by 9 a.m. for these announcements.
On Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m., librarians from the Ashe County Public Library will ask the question: “What Does the Fox Say?” The library’s mascot, ARLy the Fox, will also attend this fun event, reading and singing and even dancing with his friends! Kids attending can also have their picture taken with ARLy — the name of the Appalachian Regional Library’s mascot.
The sponsoring organization of Caboose Kids is Imagination Ashe with individual Saturday sponsors including Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Partnership of Ashe, Ashe County Public Library, Ashe County Sheriff’s Department, Farmers Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Keep Ashe Beautiful, North Carolina Extension Service, North Carolina Parks & Recreation and the Western Youth Network.
To help ensure the safety of all children attending Caboose Kids, all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please contact Karen Moll, (336) 977-9111 or imaginationashe@yahoo.com for more information.
