WEST JEFFERSON — Buddy Walk of the High Country is once again planning for its 10th Annual Buddy Walk event. The Buddy Walk planning committee is excited to announce that the Buddy Walk of the High Country will be held in-person on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Family Central.
Registration is now open and teams are being formed from all over the High Country for local individuals who have Down Syndrome. People can register on specific teams or as solo walkers. Registration fees, with a T-shirt included, are $20 for adult and $15 for children 10 and under. Registration without a T-shirt is an option and is free. There will be a wide variety of activities for all ages – slides, bounce house, music, art activities, micro businesses, food trucks, and much more! For anyone interested in registering, please visit www.ds-stride.org/highcountrybuddywalk.
Buddy Walk of the High Country, established in 2012, is one of hundreds of walks held in the United States each year whose purpose is to raise awareness about Down syndrome, promote acceptance and celebration of every individuals’ abilities, and to create a network of support systems for those affected by Down Syndrome.
Down Syndrome is a genetic chromosomal disorder that affects approximately 1 in every 700 babies born. These individuals possess different degrees of cognitive delays, from mild to moderate. With the efforts of the National Down Syndrome Society and Buddy Walks all over the United States, individuals with Down syndrome are increasingly more integrated into society, school classrooms and social and recreational activities.
Over the past few years, more than $15,000 has been raised through Buddy Walk of the High Country. Seven percent of the funds raised go to the National Down Syndrome Society to help with national advocacy. The remaining amount raised remains in the High Country (Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga and Wilkes counties) and supports local needs of those with Down syndrome such as rehabilitative services or devices, recreational opportunities, or educational needs. Funds can also be awarded to exceptional children classrooms, support groups and community social events.
Buddy Walk of the High Country wouldn’t be possible without the support of generous sponsors. Current sponsors of the 2022 event include Miller Insurance Agency, Third Day Market, Quiet Country Amish Furniture, Mountain Aire Golf Club, United Chemi-Con, and Oldhouse Goods at Third Day Market.
For more information on how to register, join in sponsorship or for general questions, please call Generations Ashe, Buddy Walk of the High Country’s lead agency, at (336) 246-2461.
