WEST JEFFERSON — Buddy Walk of the High Country is once again planning for its 10th Annual Buddy Walk event. The Buddy Walk planning committee is excited to announce that the Buddy Walk of the High Country will be held in-person on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Family Central.

Registration is now open and teams are being formed from all over the High Country for local individuals who have Down Syndrome. People can register on specific teams or as solo walkers. Registration fees, with a T-shirt included, are $20 for adult and $15 for children 10 and under. Registration without a T-shirt is an option and is free. There will be a wide variety of activities for all ages – slides, bounce house, music, art activities, micro businesses, food trucks, and much more! For anyone interested in registering, please visit www.ds-stride.org/highcountrybuddywalk.

