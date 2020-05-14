Brianna McCoy has been a part of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program at ETSU for the past four years. McCoy has been a smiling face that has greeted hundreds of prospective Buccaneers visiting ETSU’s campus.
For four years, she has served as an Admissions Ambassador, leading campus tours and sharing her college experience. She was chapter president of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, where she helped implement professional development activities, including new networking events. Brianna participated in two research projects during her time as an undergraduate.
She worked with Beatrice Owens of ETSU’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program to study the impact of prerequisites on graduate school success. She also worked with Megan Quinn of ETSU’s Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology to develop a research project on healthcare disparities in Brianna’s hometown in Ashe County, North Carolina. She received two competitive research grants to support this research with Quinn.
McCoy is graduating Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Health Sciences and a concentration in Human Health. She was recently selected as one of ten inaugural members of The 1911 Society, honoring ETSU’s most distinguished graduates from undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs.
McCoy believes that “leadership is not something you can learn from a textbook. Learning to lead requires experience, which sometimes entails success and sometimes failure. I have learned that society places failure in such a negative light, but learning and moving forward from failures and setbacks distinguishes good leaders from great ones.”
McCoy will begin ETSU’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program in January 2021. After this three-year program, she will graduate as a licensed Physical Therapist and would like to work with the geriatric population or with active duty soldiers and veterans.
