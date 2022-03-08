BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business will host the 63rd Boyles Distinguished Lecture on Thursday, March 17, at the Holmes Convocation Center.
The 2 p.m. lecture will feature Pamela Mars Wright, former chair and director of the Mars Inc. board of directors, which governs the $40 billion business owned by the Mars Family. Her lecture will center around lessons learned and successful strategies for family businesses.
Mars Inc. is the maker of famous confectionery brands like Snickers, Mars Bars, Milky Way, Twix and M&M’s, among others, and the organization boasts a wider portfolio that includes pet care products, Banfield Pet Hospitals, dinnertime brands and beverage vending.
The one-hour event is free of charge and open to the public.
About Pamela Mars Wright
Pamela Mars Wright’s business experience spans operations to governance over her 35 years at Mars Inc. Her roles and focus blended her affinity for technical subjects, the satisfaction of making things and her caring for people. She is a former chair and director of the Mars board, which governs the $40 billion business owned by the Mars family. She retired from Mars in 2021, but continues to serve on the Technical Committee.
Mars Wright began her career with Ted Bates Advertising as an account executive.
When Mars Wright joined Mars Inc., she shifted her focus and immersed herself in operations and supply chain. Her first job was as an operations supervisor in what was then Masterfoods USA in Hacketstown, New Jersey. From there she went on to learn the multi-faceted elements of operations, from analysis to shift supervision and from engineering to commercial, becoming a plant director in 1989. Over the years she worked across continents and Mars’ Confectionery and Petcare businesses, ultimately serving as vice president of manufacturing for Mars Petcare.
In the latter part of her career, Mars Wright focused her energy as an ambassador of Mars with the associates of acquired businesses. She helped drive successful integrations and merging of cultures, in particular when the company expanded its presence in veterinary health and services, transforming its traditionally more consumer goods portfolio. Mars Wright was also a director on the Board of Banfield, a network of veterinary hospitals that are part of Mars’ Petcare.
Mars Wright served as chairman of the Mars board for four years and 16 years as director, retiring from the board in 2017. She was also a long-term member of the Mars Scientific Advisory Council. In these governance roles, Mars Wright’s extensive experience, knowledge of supply and natural curiosity were valuable assets.
Mars Wright officially retired from the Mars business in 2021 but remains on the Mars Technical Committee. She also serves as a board member of the Moffitt Cancer Research Center and the supervisory boards of Heineken N.V. and SHV, a Dutch family business, as well as a member of the Honorary Senate for Foundation Lindau Nobel Prize winners.
Mars Wright formerly served on the Board of Trustees of Potomac School in McLean, Virginia, and was on the board of Foxcroft School for 12 years, chairing the Committee on Trustees.
She graduated from Potomac School and Foxcroft School as well as Vassar College.
About Mars, Incorporated
For more than a century, Mars Inc. has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who the company has always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm its commitment to making a positive impact on the world.
Across its diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery food, and pet care products and services, Mars employs 133,000 dedicated associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, Mars produces some of the world’s best-loved brands, including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M’s®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN’S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and takes care of half of the world’s pets through its nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.
The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, visit www.mars.com.
About the Boyles Distinguished Lecture Series
The Harlan E. Boyles Distinguished Lecture Series began in 1988, and the series is named for the late North Carolina State Treasurer Harlan E. Boyles. Treasurer Boyles was a model for industry, hard work and integrity. View a complete list of past speakers.
