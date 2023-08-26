VALLE CRUCIS — The Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America has announced “The Re-start of Cub Pack 160” from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, in Johnson Hall at the Valle Crucis Conference Center.

Cub Pack 160, which suspended operations during the COVID-19 breakout, is starting up again in the Valle Crucis community. Open to children — both girls and boys — from kindergarten through fifth grade, the “Pack” is regathering with an expanded leadership and great plans for the coming fall months.

Photographs

Open to children — both girls and boys — from kindergarten through fifth grade, the “Pack” is regathering with an expanded leadership and great plans for the coming fall months.
Brown Green Orange Creative Summer Camp Invitation - 1
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.