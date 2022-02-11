BOONE — Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is hosting a Senior Appreciation Day Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.
This event is a celebration of seniors in our community and is the second Senior Appreciation Day at Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s farmers’ markets, the first one being at the King Street Market.
There will be senior-focused community organizations tabling, free coffee for seniors, senior trivia and more.
Keep reading for more information about our special guests and activities: High Country Lifelong Learners — High Country Lifelong Learners is a volunteer-based organization in association with the Watauga County Library that provides seniors with free classes, excursions, and movie screenings.
“It keeps people engaged, providing them with opportunities for stimulating programs,” said HCLL director Susan Adams.
This organization is a great way for seniors to continue learning and experiencing new things while also making friends for life, the market stated in a press release.
At the market, community members can stop by to test your knowledge on older adults and their impact in the community. There will be prizes available to those who stop by and participate.
The High Country Area Agency on Aging is an organization available to seniors in the High Country that provides resources such as support, advocacy and health promotion as well as disease prevention classes. They also now provide information and support regarding COVID-19 for seniors who may be struggling during this time.
The Boone Winter Farmers’ Market is operated December through March every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at 252 Poplar Grove Rd. More information can be found at www.brwia.org/wintermarket.html.
