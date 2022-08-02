opelt_book_event.jpg

Amanda Held Opelt will discuss her Book A hole in the World at Boone UMC on Aug. 4.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Boone United Methodist Church is inviting the community to a book release event on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 6:30-8 p.m., in the Chapel with author Amanda Held Opelt as she discusses her new book, A Hole in the World.

From Worthy Publishing, this book explores Amanda’s “season of loss — including three miscarriages and the unexpected death of her sister, New York Times bestselling writer Rachel Held Evans.” During this time, Opelt “was confronted with sorrow she didn’t know how to face.

