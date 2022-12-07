One of the best aspects of living in this mountain oasis we call Boone and the surrounding High Country is the existence of a strong arts community.
Having a college like Appalachian State University here in town does seem to add to the creative mix, whether it be the constant coming and going of students, the talented folks who went to school here and decided to return, or those that stayed here after graduation. Yet, it is the mystical mountains themselves that are often credited the most when it comes to the artistic inspiration experienced in the region.
One cool result of this phenomenon will happen this weekend as Boone becomes a great place to visit during this gift-giving season with multiple art markets opening for business.
To go along with the many established art shops, antique stores and galleries found here in town, there will also be three short-term markets to peruse on Saturday and Sunday with two of them being one-day pop-ups.
Those events will include the “6x6 Showcase” at the Watauga County Arts Council building, the Krampus Market Boone 2022 held at The Beacon, and the High Country Handmade Market taking place at the Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center.
For most of 2021 and 2022, the folks at the acclaimed restaurant and music venue The Local graciously lent one of their King Street properties to the Watauga Arts Council. Now, the council has moved their periodic art displays and markets back to their regular home located at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone, which is basically right behind the Harris Teeter store.
Lasting until Dec. 30, the Watauga Arts Council is hosting the “6 x 6 Showcase” along with the Handmade Holiday Gift Display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with all of the art up for sale.
Much like the NASA moon landing program in the 1960s led to the necessity for the miniaturization of computers for the lunar landers, which directly led to the eventual invention of the smartphone that is used by almost every human on the earth right now, the same concept is used with the “6 x 6 Showcase.” For this unique display, all artists were asked to create a painting, drawing or other kind of art that is no bigger than 6 inches by 6 inches in size. The project has proven to be very successful with wonderful pieces created by established artists like Dorothy Maguire and Bunny Eaton being displayed next to many works by up-and-coming artists.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, local artist and musician Kat Chaffin has once again curated the one-day event known as the Krampus Market Boone. The art market takes place from noon to 6 p.m. at The Beacon restaurant and event venue located at 125 Graduation Lane, which is right off of Hwy 105 in Boone.
The market is mischievously named after the mythical figure known as Krampus, which is the European/Alpine creature that shows up before Christmas to scare the children so they behave as the holiday approaches.
The focus of this art market is to bring together artists who are there to create “a source for alternative holiday shopping featuring unique gifts of handmade art, pottery, jewelry, macrame, leatherwork, chocolate, plants, and more.”To add to the artistic works for sale at The Beacon, there will be a full bar that will be open for business along with Betsy’s Food Truck.
While you are in town on Sunday, Dec. 11, be sure to also make a stop at the other one-day event of the weekend, the High Country Handmade Market. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center located at 252 Popular Grove Road in Boone. The venue is also known for hosting the Boone Winter Farmers Market.
Put together by the Market Director Gabrielle Roshelli, along with her able Market Assistants Michelle Hood and Harper Bond, the High Country Handmade Market will also provide art lovers and gift-givers with yet another chance to look over works hand-crafted by multiple talented artists who reside here in our region. Local food vendors will also be on hand, selling warm, homemade drinks and good food.
Roshelli put this the High Country Handmade Market together while simultaneously traveling throughout Europe during the summer and fall months of 2022. While backpacking, sleeping in hostels and taking trains to places like Budapest, France and Italy, she also made her way to a Rainbow Gathering in Turkey.
Like a lot of folks who live in the High Country, Roshelli, who is a painter and a jewelry and pottery maker, grew up elsewhere and then eventually came up with her own unique “Boone Story.”
Roshelli was raised in the safe and ‘normal’ suburbs of Raleigh, NC, in a house where her father often played bluegrass music on his acoustic guitar and rock music on his electric six-string. She learned to love art at a young age, but got away from it when her rebellious teen years kicked in. She eventually found her muse, however, and a new direction for her life.
“As many teenagers do who are born in the suburbs, we were looking for trouble and wanted to rebel and I was very rebellious,” said Roshelli. “I think I just had to find my own way and moving to these mountains became my freedom. Here, I could spend time with other creative people like me and I felt heard and appreciated. When I was growing up, there was no one else who was an artist that I knew. I had been making art since I was a child, by singing and dressing up and painting. But, I got away from it in my teenage years. I was searching for meaning in my life when I was 18 and I felt very lost. But, thankfully I naturally rediscovered my artistic practice and it really blossomed into what it is now.”
Roshelli graduated from high school and went to a community college for a year by the ocean in Wilmington, NC. Then, as time went on, she found herself with the Blue Ridge Mountains up ahead on the horizon.
“Appalachian State had an art program and I felt like there would be more artists and musicians in Boone,” said Roshelli. “I wanted to be in more of an alternative culture and in Boone, I found that right away. I got into a scene with some artists and musicians, I started my own art school, and I had an amazing college experience at Appalachian State. I was going to the Watauga Farmers Market every week and living this more natural and slower way of life. And I also met Randy Henson and his friends and the Branch Bash scene out in Vilas. I remember going out there for the first time when I was 19 and being mesmerized that people were doing that with their life, as in living in the woods and having these amazing jams, and I was in shock because it was so magical. At that time, I still didn’t realize all of the possibilities of what life could really be like. So, when I met these folks doing art and music in the woods, I thought it was a dream.”
Now, Roshelli has followed her muse full throttle, and traveling and experiencing other cultures over the last two years or so has only added to her life stories and her evolving art sensibilities. Having returned from Europe just days ago, those adventures are still resonating in her mind as she returns to the High Country.
“You are a bit uncomfortable when you are on the road and there is a beauty in that, because when you strip away all of your comforts, you are closer to the real rhythm of life, and there is less of a barrier between you and magic,” said Roshelli. “It makes you feel the rawness of life and feel the authentic nature of people, and you get to feel your own energy. You get to meet beautiful and inspiring people who have lived all over the world and have been to many places and have a lot of stories to share. Sitting around the fire at the Rainbow Gathering in Turkey and hearing those stories was probably the highlight of my trip.”
For more information, please go to www.facebook.com/Kattagast.Jewelry, www.watauga-arts.org/ and www.gabrielleroshelli.com.
