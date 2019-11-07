The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club is once again offering its Florida Citrus Fruit Sale for the holidays, with orders due by Nov. 13.
This sale supports local projects to improve lives across our community. You get the highest quality Indian River Groves fruit, and 100 percent of the profits from your purchase will support three important local efforts: the Hunger and Health Coalition, the Western Youth Network and fundraising efforts for a playground at the new Watauga County recreation center.
Available fruits include mandarin oranges, navels, grapefruits, apples and variety boxes. Located directly within Indian River County, Fla., Indian River Groves harvests citrus that is thin skinned and high in sugar content.
Customers must preorder, and the order deadline is Nov. 13. Your fruit will be available in Boone on or around Dec. 12. Fruit will be harvested the very same day it’s shipped, ensuring that you receive fruit that is hours off of the tree.
The Hunger and Health Coalition’s mission is “to be a resource for individuals and families within our community that are struggling to provide themselves with basic needs such as food, prescribed medications and heat during winter.”
The Western Youth Network seeks “to transform the High Country community by nurturing and empowering our children so that they live healthy, engaged and fulfilled lives.”
The Watauga County recreation center is under construction and slated for completion in 2020.
The Boone Sunrise Rotary fruit sale proceeds — which has a $10,000 goal — will be distributed equally amongst the three causes.
To order, visit https://shop.floridaindianrivergroves.com/ecommerce/729293.
Boone Sunrise Rotary is a chapter of Rotary International, the largest nonprofit, non-governmental and non-religious philanthropic organization in the world. For more information about the local chapter, visit boonerotary.org.
