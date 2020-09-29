BOONE — Organizers with the Boone Greenway Skatepark recently received word that they were one of 16 applicants across the state to receive state funding in order to launch construction of a local skatepark.
J.P. Pardy, owner of Recess Skate and Snow, said the group received $72,500 as a matching grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority. Organizers with the proposed skate park partnered with the town of Boone to submit the grant application in early June — with the help of Anna Twigg as the grant writer — and Pardy said they received word on Sept. 18 that their application was approved via a conference call.
The COVID-19 pandemic had all but halted the skate park organizers efforts for fundraising, Pardy said. The group had donation buckets around town at locations such as Recess Skate and Snow, Anna Bananas, High Country Souvenirs and Peabody’s. But with the pandemic taking place, Pardy said the group was really hoping to receive the PARTF grant to get the project off the ground.
“It feels amazing,” Pardy said. “That phone call was about as good as it gets. We’ve been working really hard and raised a lot of money the past couple years, then we ran into this hiccup with fundraising opportunities with (COVID-19). This is going to make this project fully happen. It was definitely some good news to get.”
According to a Sept. 21 statement from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, North Carolina communities applied for the grants to fund land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. The N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority considered 66 grant applications requesting $20.5 million. The authority awarded approximately $4,985,150 to 16 groups.
Each year, the authority is required to allocate 30 percent of its total funding to local government projects, according to Cooper’s office. The maximum grant awarded for a single project under the program was $500,000, and awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar for the awarded amount.
“From our most rural areas to our largest towns and cities, Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants inject new life into our communities and continue to benefit these areas for generations,” Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said in a statement.
The skate park’s submitted grant application included plans for the project, proof of land acquisition and how grant funds would be spent on materials and labor to build the park. Pardy said organizers will be able to access grant funding as soon as they sign a contract with the N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority, which could take place near the end of October.
The next step in the process is to create a project schedule with skate park contractors with the hopes of beginning construction of the park in spring 2021. Organizers have been working with Artisan Skateparks and Pillar Design Studios on plans for the project.
The project is proposed to be completed in phases, and Pardy said phase 1 will have most of the obstacles to create a usable space for skateboarders until other sections can be completed as more funds are raised. However, those decisions depend on discussions with the skate park contractors, he said.
“Depending on whatever fundraising we can do between now and then will determine how much of the park we will be building,” Pardy said.
Pardy said the skate park will fill a void in Watauga with the lack of space for skateboarders to go. He said activities outside of team sports — such as biking, hiking, fishing and climbing — are gaining popularity in the area as they’re hobbies people can do on their own time. Boone has a sizable skate community that ranges from locals to university students who come from locations like Apex, Charlotte and Raleigh that have skate areas.
“If you’re into skateboarding, you pretty much don’t have anywhere to go in Watauga County,” Pardy said. “You’re either driving to Morganton or Asheville.”
These needs were met in years past with temporary fixes such as the Boone do-it-yourself skate park at the old Watauga High School property that was bought by Appalachian State University in fall 2017. Pardy said the DIY skate park was used on a daily basis by local skaters, and the loss of that property put organizers “in gear” to find somewhere else to go. Since that time, organizers have focused on plans for what is now called the Boone Greenway Skatepark.
According to Pardy, the addition of a skate park will increase tourism in the area.
“When I travel anywhere it’s one of the first things I look up; does where I’m going have a skate park,” Pardy said. “We have people calling Boone asking where the local skate park is; we don’t have one.”
He added that skate parks around the nation have stayed busy during the pandemic as an outlet for people to enjoy outdoor recreation, and Boone not having that space was a missed opportunity.
“I’m looking forward to changing that,” Pardy said.
To donate to the Boone Greenway Skatepark, visit www.gofundme.com/f/boone-greenway-skatepark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.