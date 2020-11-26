Now in its fifth season, Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is returning for the 2020-21 season to offer delicious healthy, fresh local foods and products through April.
The farmers’ market will operate from 9 a.m.-noon each Saturday starting Dec. 5 and ending in April at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center — located at 252 Poplar Grove Road, Boone.
Due to COVID-19, the 3Ws (Wear, Wait, Wash) will be strictly enforced. Vendors will be spread throughout the Watauga Agricultural Center’s parking lot, Conference Center and warehouse with a one-way customer traffic pattern and customer limits.
Upon arrival to the farmers’ market, patrons will be greeted by market staff and easy-to-follow maps to help navigate the new system. Masks are required for both vendors and customers, and hand sanitizer and masks will be provided to ensure a safe shopping experience.
“I am so excited to be a part of a community that values local food so much that we can offer fresh fruits and veggies all year round,” said Market Manager Ellie Mullis. “At the Boone Winter Farmers’ Market, we believe that everyone deserves equitable access to healthy, local food and a safe shopping experience.”
Boone’s Winter Farmers Market is excited to offer the Double Up Food Bucks program for customers with SNAP benefits to allow everyone the opportunity to afford local food. During the last year, more than 221 families have doubled $21,900 to purchase healthy, local food at Boone’s farmers’ markets.
￼￼￼To use the Double Up Food Bucks program, visit the market manager’s booth and tell market staff how much is planned to be spent using an EBT card. Market staff will give community members double the amount in tokens for market shopping.
Market officials stated that farmers’ markets are an essential way to improve community resilience.
“Buying local food supports your community by helping local small farms and business owners, stimulating the local economy by keeping food dollars within the region, and relying less on commercial agriculture,” the market stated.
Producers planned to provide products at the market include:
• Against the Grain Farm: Certified biodynamic and organic produce, and animal welfare approved, GMO-free meats
• Creeksong Farm: Sustainable produce, meats and eggs
• Mountain Memories Farm: All cuts of grass-fed lamb, pork, beef, a variety of sausages, free range fresh eggs, apple butter and shelf CBD products
• BFR Beef: Premium beef cuts, jerky and seasonings
• Daffodil Spring Farm: Certified Animal Welfare approved pork, potatoes and winter greens.
• Sunshine Cove Farm: Microgreens, shoots, edible flowers and specialty vegetables.
• F.A.R.M. Cafe: Healthy and preservative-free prepared meals and sides made from recovered produce for anyone can enjoy regardless of means
• Black Birch Her-Pothecary: Herbal healing products
• Mountain Flowers Hemp: Pesticide-free hemp products such as salves, candles and oils
• Resupply LLC: Homemade body and household products packaged for sustainability and reuse
• High Country Clay: Pottery and ceramics
• Carringer Farms: Produce, honey, eggs, baked goods, preserves and pickled foods
• Sweet Dreams Patisserie LLC: Assortment of baked goods
• Berry Patch Farm: Produce, honey and crafts
• Fermenti Foods: Living, probiotic-rich fermented foods
• CW Chocolate: Vegan and organic chocolate
• Shady Grove Gardens: Cut flowers and nursery plants
For more information, visit www.brwia.org/wintermarket.html. Community members can also follow Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market on social media at www.facebook.com/BooneWinterFM and www.instagram.com/boonewintermarket.
