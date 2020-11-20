The Boone Police Department and the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Blue Ridge are hosting a blood drive on Dec. 2 at Greenway Baptist Church.
According to the American Red Cross, the need for blood and platelets is constant. The Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Blood donation is a safe process, and people should not hesitate to give and receive blood, according to the American Red Cross. At each blood drive, Red Cross employees follow safety protocols.
To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “Boone Police.”
Boone Police Community Resource Officer Kat Eller said the police department works closely with the CAC as the agency is an asset to police investigations into crimes involving children and adolescents. The CAC is a not-for-profit organization that helps streamline the handling of child abuse cases, prosecution of the offender and providing treatment for the child victim.
The CAC’s main purpose is to coordinate the efforts of various agencies that intercede in child abuse cases. Eller said that the agency helps reduce the trauma for the children in what is already a traumatic situation.
To support the work of the Children’s Advocacy Center, community members are asked to donate individually wrapped snacks — such as crackers, goldfish, pretzels, applesauce or juice boxes — to stock the agency’s supply. Eller said sometimes children who come to the CAC for an interview, therapy of medical services may not have eaten yet or have hungry siblings waiting with parents, guardians or caseworkers. Snack bags may also be sent home with the children to ensure they have something to eat.
Community members do not have to give blood in order to drop off CAC snack donations. For more information about the CAC, visit www.southmountain.org or call the office at (828) 963-9777.
