BOONE — Guy Meilleur with Historic Tree Care assessed, pruned and installed cabling in the large two maple trees on the front lawn in October of 2019. Both trees survived the winter winds with only a few small limbs coming down. We plan to conduct an yearly assessment of these large trees in order to extend their life as much as possible.
Issues have been identified with the two Arborvitae trees, which were planted too close to the house, on each side of the front porch shading the house causing the wood to remain wet, mildew and rot. In the coming weeks, we will work to remove these two Arborvitae trees and install something smaller that will allow sunlight to reach the house. Once the Arborvitae trees are removed, the house will be assessed for any damage and repaired accordingly.
The town of Boone is also working to improve accessibility to to the lawn and correct water run-off issues in the back and east side of the community center. The improvements will help make the lawn wheelchair accessible.
Within the last month, public works and volunteers have planted nine trees at the Water Plant, four at Daniel Boone Park, 22 at the Wastewater Plant and another 50 along the Boone Greenway.
Counting the eight new trees planted at the Greg Young Water Intake earlier this year, this brings the total to 93 new trees planted this spring.
The town of Boone remains committed to increasing its overall tree canopy and has additional planting projects on town owned property in the works.
