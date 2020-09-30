BOONE — Around 50 people gathered in Boone to pray and sing together on Sept. 26, coinciding with a gathering of thousands in Washington, D.C., for the National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance.
According to the Washington Post, a crowd gathered on the Mall in Washington for the event to listen to New Jersey-based pastor Jonathan Cahn and evangelist Franklin Graham. The gathering was part of “The Return,” a national movement focusing on the return to God with the hope that there will be a coming before Christ’s presence in humility, sincerity in prayer and repentance, according to The Return organizers.
Members of the Boone community gathered in the parking lot of the Gateway Plaza on U.S. 421 for the observance.
Bethel Baptist Church Associate Pastor Chuck Campbell started the Boone event by reading a few scriptures, such as 2 Chronicles 7:14–16. These verses state, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. Now mine eyes shall be open, and mine ears attent unto the prayer that is made in this place. For now have I chosen and sanctified this house, that my name may be there for ever: and mine eyes and mine heart shall be there perpetually.”
Appalachian House of Prayer Senior Pastor Larry Cole led the group in the blowing of the shofar. According to the Washington Post, blowing a shofar — a rams horn — is one of the most ancient and holy rituals in the Jewish tradition. Cole said at the Sept. 26 event that the sounding of the shofar was to tell the enemy “we are aware of your schemes, we are on alert and we are prepared.” The crowd was asked to shout along with the blowing of the shofar to alert heaven that they know that Jesus is coming soon.
“We know that there is going to be a great harvest of souls, we know that Jesus is going to be glorified and we know that the church is not going to lay down and give this town, this county and this nation back to the devil,” Cole said.
The group sang together songs such as “Nothing by the Blood,” “Peace be Still,” “Here’s my Heart Lord” and “My Chains are Gone.”
Bethel Baptist Church Senior Pastor Charlie Martin prayed over the crowd saying “we need a wake up call.”
“God, we see the signs around us. We see the signs lining up,” Martin said. “God, we pray today not for what we deserve, but we pray for your mercy and for your grace. Hear our prayer, God, forgive us, refresh us today and thank you again for every precious one gathered here and places like this all over America and all over the world.”
The event was observed during a biblical 10-day period beginning with the Feast of Trumpets and ending with the Day of Atonement, (Sept. 18-28), according to The Return organizers. To watch a replay of the Sept. 26 national event, visit thereturnsimulcast.com/the-return.
