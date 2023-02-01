Trip to memorial

Jimmy Pittman looks upon the Vietnam War Memorial during a past Blue Ridge Honor Flight. 

 Photo submitted

Blue Ridge Honor Flight representatives are coming to Ashe County to talk about their next Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., scheduled for Saturday April 29.

The group will hold a meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Ashe County Sheriff's Office located at 140 Law Enforcement Drive in Jefferson.

