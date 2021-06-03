BOONE — Residents and visitors to the High Country are invited to the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild’s exhibit — Spring Into Summer — set to be on display from June 4-30.
The event is scheduled at the Jones House, located at 604 King St. in downtown Boone, and the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild stated that the exhibit will inspire both artists and crafters. The guild’s mission is to promote traditional craft and contemporary art in all fiber media, and was chartered in the early 1980s with many of the original members still remaining active. The group stated that “fiber is part of this group’s DNA,” which will be on display in the show.
A wide variety of skills will be on display at the exhibit and will include weaving, spinning, knitting, dyeing, felting and quilting. Demonstrations of different media including spinning, weaving, knitting and others will be scheduled throughout the month.
Members meet monthly, and hail from Ashe, Caldwell, East Tennessee and Watauga. Most recently, the guild has held their meetings on Zoom and look forward to getting back to in person meetings in the near future. No experience is necessary for membership; interested parties should visit blueridgefiberguild.org for membership information, meetings and upcoming workshops.
According to the Jones House, gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact the Jones House at (828) 268-6280 or visit the guild website for more information about the Spring Into Summer exhibit.
