LENOIR — On April 29, Blue Ridge Energy announced that its board of directors has approved more than $5 million in capital credits retirement to be distributed to BRE electric cooperative members.
“Checks mail May 6 to members who are due a capital credits refund of $35 or more. Members due less than $35 receive their capital credits refunds in the form of a credit they will see on their May electric bill. The amount of each refund is based on that member’s individual usage of electricity,” the cooperative explained.
The company included that the “average check amount is $107 for about 20,000 active members,” and the average bill credit is $15 for “some 36,000 members.”
Additionally, more than 33,500 former members will receive refund checks, according to the release.
Members who requested to donate all or a portion of their capital credits refund to Operation Round Up will receive refunds based on their requested donation to ORU. Approximately $44,500 has been pledged this year and “every penny will go directly to help fellow members in need of crisis energy bill assistance.”
Notification about the capital credits retirement also appears in the May member newsletter which mailed April 23 and is inside Carolina Country magazine.
Since its inception as an electric cooperative, BRE has returned more than $74 million back to its members in annual capital credits retirements.
To learn more about capital credits and BRE’s efforts, visit www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
