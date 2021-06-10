LENOIR — Blue Ridge Energy has been named to Business North Carolina magazine’s Best Employers list for 2021 for mid-size companies of 50-249 employees.
The electric cooperative and propane and heating fuels provider serving northwest North Carolina and parts of Virginia was ranked number 7 on the list.
The ranking and list are based on evaluations measuring workplace policies, business philosophy, systems and employee culture. Business North Carolina found that best employer practices to recruit and retain top talent include wellness programs and opportunities to volunteer in local communities among other benefits.
The list of the Best Employers in North Carolina was created by Business North Carolina magazine, the Society for Human Resource Management and NC State Council and Best Companies Group.
