NEWLAND — Area food banks will likely see an injection of cash this fall, as Blue Cross North Carolina has made an investment of $1.2 million to MANNA FoodBank, which provides food boxes to Feeding Avery Families, Reaching Avery Ministries and Volunteer Avery.
“We are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of all North Carolinians, and one of the ways we do that is by investing in organizations that improve food security, access to care and other drivers of health. In March, MANNA FoodBank, along with the other five food banks and Feeding the Carolinas, projected a significant increase in need from the communities they serve due to the growing unemployment rate and economic instability caused by COVID-19,” Cheryl Parquet of Blue Cross NC said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity has increased across the state. MANNA, which serves 16 counties across Western North Carolina, has received twice as many calls for assistance since the pandemic started. As a result, the food bank has distributed 6.9 million meals from March to June, an increase of 37 percent during the same period a year ago.
According to Parquet, the investment will go toward increasing the distribution and storage capabilities of the food banks that partner with MANNA. Parquet added that as a health insurance provider, Blue Cross NC has strong interest in maintaining the public’s health.
“It has been proven that there is a correlation between lack of food security and chronic diseases, such as hypertension and heart disease,” Parquet said. “Through investments in organizations like MANNA FoodBank that provide food to people in need, we aim to keep our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of North Carolinians by increasing access to food and, in turn, decreasing the likelihood of people developing these chronic diseases.”
Additionally, Feeding the Carolinas—a subsidiary of Feeding America that MANNA is a part of— has been able to provide refrigerators and freezers to its community partners, allowing them to improve access to fresh produce and other perishable food throughout the state.
MANNA FoodBank Agency Relations Director Jennifer Lutz said that Blue Cross’s involvement is important in ensuring that every person across the region has access to healthy and nutritious food.
“Avery County in particular does a great job of getting fresh produce out within the county,” Lutz said. “Part of the funds will go toward sourcing food, and then second part will go toward getting that food out efficiently. Any efficiencies that we can improve to make our facilities work as best as possible is important, because we’re moving more than 2 million pounds of food out of here a month.”
MANNA is expecting the increased demand for food to continue into the fall. The organization has been purchasing more food from farmers and distributors to keep up with demand, and continues to receive donations from Ingles and regional nonprofits.
Lutz said that she has witnessed the demand in Avery County through MANNA’s monthly food distributions, which have been held recently at the old Lowes Foods property.
“We’ve seen up to 200 families at at time, which is huge because it usually varies around 100. It has almost doubled.” Lutz said. “About 350,000 pounds (of food), which is about 1,900 meals a day (has gone through Avery County.)”
Feeding Avery Families Director Dick Larson was also excited to hear the news about the investment and heaped praise on MANNA for the work they have allowed FAF to do.
“MANNA is the only way that we make this work. We get food from other sources. We get food donated from Food Lion, Lowes Foods and various community food drives. All of that’s good, but 90 percent of the food we get comes from MANNA. Without that, I don’t see how we could operate.”
