As they have often in the past, The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock is now collecting coats, blankets and socks to give to adults and children where they are needed. Donations will be distributed through Watauga County agencies.
The drive has begun and will continue through Nov. 9. Rotarians ask their neighbors to find new or gently used coats, blankets and socks to warm other people. The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is the drop-off point, 132 Park Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
