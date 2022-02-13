BLOWING ROCK — It seems like only yesterday that The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock came up with an idea for a mega-garage sale type of event to raise money. It quickly morphed into another idea that had better logistics and resulted in even more substantial fundraising for charitable purposes.
Eight years ago, the club gave birth to the Rotary Charity Auction, staged most years as August edges into September. Counting the 2021 haul of $17,500, the eight-year total amounts to $202,000, all of which has been redistributed to various nonprofit causes. Blowing Rock Rotary is all-volunteer, with little or no administrative costs, so 100 percent of the monies raised goes directly to certified charitable endeavors.
At its Jan. 31 club meeting at the Meadowbrook Inn, the Rotarians celebrated their 2022 gifts to 10 area nonprofits: Blowing Rock CARES, Casting Bread, The Hunger and Health Coalition, Hospitality House, The Community Care Clinic, Oasis, Western Youth Network, Mountain Alliance, WAMY Community Action, and Crossnore Communities for Children.
Mayor Charlie Sellers was the keynote speaker for the event and underlined the almost hidden or behind-the-scenes volunteer assets that the Blowing Rock community treasures.
“Many people who visit our town simply are not aware of the services that the profits like The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock contribute to our community. Our visitors only get a glimpse of the beauty of our town, and it is important to see that they also learn about the great work that is done by all of our volunteer groups. That selfless commitment to service is what energizes Blowing Rock and the High Country,” said Sellers.
Representatives from all 10 of the 2022 recipients were on hand. The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock meets each Monday, 12 noon, at the Meadowbrook Inn.
