BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Historical Society held its annual meeting on Aug. 9 via Zoom to update the community on several projects and initiatives that are planned to begin in 2020, including 24/7 access to the 1888 Museum, which will open when mandated closures are lifted for museums. The meeting was led by BRHS President Tom O’Brien.
“A lot of people did a lot of work to make a contribution to our community this year on behalf of Blowing Rock Historical Society. We’re really, really excited about the things we’ve done, and we’re excited about the things we’re going to do,” O’Brien said.
BRHS hosts a number of annual programs, including Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage, the Historical Marker program and Blowing Rock in Transition, which is a collection of photos taken every two years that began with former Blowing Rocket Editor Jerry Burns and has continued in BRHS board member Lonnie Webster.
During the past year, BRHS has partnered with the Watauga County Historical Society and Digital Watauga to digitize and publish “more than 10,000 photographs” and “tens of thousands of historical town documents” that were previously stored in the Jerry Burns closet at Edgewood Cottage.
“We’ve started the long, lengthy process of preserving those photographs and publishing them so that people can see them on the internet,” O’Brien said.
In December 2019, BRHS partnered with the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum and Appalachian State University students to “re-curate” a history exhibit at the museum.
O’Brien said that BRHS contributed “more than half of the year’s dues” to the Rock Relief Fund, which was established to provide financial assistance to Blowing Rock businesses during COVID-19.
A collaboration between BRHS and BRAHM, the historical society has awarded more than 40 markers “to sites of historical significance” since the Historical Marker Program was established in 2009.
A virtual tour of Blowing Rock’s markers launched on Aug. 8 for visitors and community members to explore. The tour, which was created by App State graduate student Margaret Handley, is located at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com/historicalmarkers.
Also during the past year, BRHS re-curated the 1888 Museum with the theme of “Tourism in Blowing Rock,” O’Brien said. “It’s about the role that tourism has played in our history of Blowing Rock … and it’s a big part.”
O’Brien said that while there will be guides in the 1888 Museum on some days, “the museum will be a self-guided tour for anyone who wants to go in.”
Additionally on Aug. 9, O’Brien, who has been director of the Artists in Residence program since 2009, announced on Aug. 9 that his wife, Katie, will direct the program for 2021 while he focuses on historical society matters.
“We are committed to making the 2021 Artists in Residence program be the best ever,” he said.
In closing the formal meeting, O’Brien said, “Our Blowing Rock Historical Society is making a difference … It makes Blowing Rock, I think, a better place to live and a better place to visit.”
To learn more about BRHS, its projects and how to become a member, visit www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com.
