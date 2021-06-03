Youth programs resume
Families should take note of the revamped weekly programs of Afternoon Art for ages 6-12 every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., and Doodlebug Club for ages 2-5 Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Each program requires online registration up to two weeks in advance. Weekly youth programs are free for BRAHM members at the household level and above, or just $8 per session for the general public.
Other youth programs this summer include the new Palette Pals, which is similar to our longstanding Cork & Canvas program, but aimed at child/adult pairs to work side by side on their own paintings. Palette Pals are scheduled for Friday, June 18, Friday, Jul 9, and Friday, Aug 6, 2021 1:00 p.m. — 3 p.m. Cost per pair is $85 general admission per pair or $75 for BRAHM members
BRAHM is also hosting the Western North Carolina Sculpture Center for a unique opportunity for community members to try their hand at sculpture. The Scratch Block Iron Poured Tile workshop on Friday, June 4, 2021 3:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. (cost of $35 per tile General Admission, $30 per tile for BRAHM Members) will allow artists young and old to gently carve a sand block. The blocks will then be taken to the WNC Sculpture Center at the Patterson School site. There, on Saturday, June 12, the community is invited to watch sculptors pour molten iron into the carved blocks to form cast iron tiles.
BRAHM is offering two three-day summer camps for ages 7-12 in June and July. The first camp, Perfect Pets, will follow the pet theme with art projects all about dogs, cats, and other household pets. The second camp, Forest Friends: Art Featuring Appalachian Habitats will teach young artists about the plants and animals of our local ecosystems. An animal ambassador from Grandfather Mountain will be just one highlight of the three days.
Programs for teens and adults ongoing this summerFor a list of all programs, visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org/programs
Held various Saturdays through the summer, Crafting with the Guild Series allows teens and adults to try their hand at crafts such as Precious Metal Clay Jewelry, Broom making, and Needle Felted Landscape creation. No experience is necessary and all materials are included in registration. Grab a friend and plan for a fun, creative Saturday learning a new skill and take home a finished piece.
The ever popular Cork & Canvas program will continue this summer with paintings inspired by expressionist artist Franz Marc, contemporary artist David Hockney, and post impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Cork & Canvas is the perfect Friday night activity to share with a friend or partner. Online registration is required, participants must be 21 to be served alcohol. Complimentary beverages, light snacks are included. All supplies are provided and no experience is necessary.
In honor of the Summer Olympics in Japan, local artist Sue Wilders will be leading an introduction to Sumi-e Japanese painting. Saturday, June 26 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
In preparation for BRAHM’s fourth annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival, a two day plein air painting workshop will be led Aug. 16-17 by artist Scott Boyle.
List of Summer 2021 Hands on Workshops at BRAHM Weekly Programs for Youth.
Afternoon Art ages 7-12 every Tuesday 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.
Doodlebug Club ages 2-5 with an adult every Friday 9:30 — 10:30 a.m.
Family Workshops
Cast Iron Tile Sculpture Workshop
Friday, June 4, 2021 3:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. $35 per tile General Admission, $30 per tile for BRAHM Members
Palette Pals ages 9 & up with an adult
$85 general admission per pair | $75 for Museum members
● Friday, June 18, 2021 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
● Friday, Jul 9, 2021 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
● Friday, Aug 6, 2021 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Summer Camps Ages 7-12
each camp runs W/Th/F 11:00 AM — 3:00 p.m.
$110 General Public / $90 BRAHM members / $60 additional sibling Purrfect Pets Camp Wednesday, June 9 — Friday, June 11, 2021 Forest Friends Camp Wednesday, July 21 — Friday, July 23.
Adult Studio Workshops
Learn Sumi-e Japanese painting
Saturday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. $70 general public/ $65 BRAHM members.
Adults and Teens. Instructor: Sue Wilder
Plein Air Painting w/ Scott Boyle 2-day workshop
Monday, August 16, 2021 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday, August 17, 2021 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- $210 / $198 members Supply list and details online
Cork & Canvas
$45 general public/ $40 BRAHM members
● Friday, June 18, 2021 4 — 6 p.m.
● Friday, Jul 9, 2021 4 — 6 p.m.
● Friday, Aug 6, 2021 4 — 6 p.m.
Crafting with the Guild Workshops
Sinuous Silver Bracelet
Saturday, June 5, 2021 1:00 — 5:00 p.m. $135/ $120 Members
Teens and Adults. Instructor: Noel Yovovich
Intro to Precious Metal Clay
Saturday, June 19, 2021 11 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. $120 / $105 members
Teens and adults. Instructor: Amy Brandenburg
Make your Mark with Stamping on Metal Jewelry
Saturday, July 10, 2021 10 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. $120 / $105 members
Instructor: Ilene Kay
Thread Therapy: exploring fabric collage, hand quilting & slow stitch
Saturday, August 7, 2021 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. $120 / $105 members
Teens and Adults. Instructor: Elizabeth Garlington
Beautiful Needle Felted Landscapes
Saturday, September 18, 2021 10:00 a.m. — 2 p.m.
$120 / $105 members
Teens and adults. Instructor: Lorraine Cathey
Make a Turkey Wing Broom
Saturday, September 25, 2021 12:30 — 4 p.m. $105 / $90 members
Ages 14 and up. Instructor: Peter Werner
All programs require online registration at www.BlowingRockMuseum.org Email Jennifer@BlowingRockMuseum.org for more information.
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum
Located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane off of Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock, NC, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please call (828) 295 — 9099 or visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org.
