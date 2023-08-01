BEECH MOUNTAIN — A roadside marker dedication for legendary area storyteller Ray Hicks will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Forked Trailhead (across the street from the Beech Mountain History Museum, at 502 Beech Mountain Parkway in Beech Mountain.

Beech Mountain Historical Society will present the event, which is funded by a Hometown Heritage Marker Grant made by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation in honor of Beech Mountain native Ray Hicks who is known worldwide for his storytelling abilities. His “Jack Tales” entertained people of all ages through many decades.

  

