BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce recently announced its anticipated lineup for this summer’s Concerts in the Park series of popular musical events.
Locals and visitors look forward to this free concert series each year, with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Tate-Evans Town Park Amphitheater located at 210 Park Ave. in Banner Elk.
Outstanding local and regional bands play music suitable for all ages, from Southern Rock to Oldies and Soul and Funk. Food vendors are on-site and there is a raffle to support the series. Learn more about the Concerts in the Park on the Chamber website at www.bannerelk.org/concerts-in-the-park.html.
2021 Summer Concert Schedule
• July 1 — Cat5Band
• July 8— Soul Benefactor
• July 15 — Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band
• July 22 — Shelby Rae Moore
• July 29 — Tanya & The Roadrunnerz
• Aug. 5 — Alex Key and The LockSmiths
• Aug. 12 — Split Shot
• Aug. 19 — The Collective
• Aug. 26 — The Extraordinaires
2021 Summer Concert Sponsors
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce thanks the following sponsors for their generous support of the 2021 Concerts in the Park: Avery Heating & Air, Beech Mountain Club, Elk River Club, Grandfather Mountain, High Country Wealth Management, Hospitality House of NWNC, Mary Watts Family, Stonewalls Restaurant, Waterfront Group/Eagles Nest and Williams YMCA of Avery County.
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main St. at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk. For more information including current hours, call (828) 898-8395, email bannerelkchamber@gmail.com or visit bannerelk.org.
