BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Fire Rescue celebrated its volunteers, auxiliary and charter members at their annual Christmas dinner at The Barn at Cornerstone on December 4. It’s been a rewarding year for the department with generous community support, grants for much needed equipment, a new fire engine and purchase of land for a new building. Austin Willis was named Firefighter of the Year and Teddy Thomas was awarded Officer of the Year. Rev. George Wright, Banner Elk Fire Rescue Board of Directors President, hosted the event.

Five of the charter members attended and shared stories from the early days of the volunteer fire department founded in 1965. Charter firefighter Dana Rominger recalls riding on the back of the 1937 Seagrave Fire Truck to Plumtree in 22-degree weather, making for a frigid 40-mile roundtrip. He always recalls fighting a fire on the second floor of an abandoned house and falling through the floor and landing on top of the wood stove without injury.

