WATAUGA — Back 2 School Festival board and volunteers are preparing for the 10th annual event by collecting donations and raising community awareness of the need for school supplies.

The Back 2 School Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Watauga High School. Each school has a designated time-frame to “shop” for school supplies with Valle Crucis, Cove Creek and WVA beginning at 8:30 a.m.; Parkway, Mable and Bethel beginning at 10 a.m.; Green Valley, Two Rivers and home school beginning at 11:30 a.m.; Hardin Park and Blowing Rock beginning at 1:30 p.m.; and Watauga High School beginning at 3 p.m.

