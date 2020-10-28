Avery County foliage took one final opportunity to bask in the warmth and fall sunshine to display its cornucopia of color as October comes to a close.
Trending Now
-
Vision building: Habitat For Humanity continues serving despite challenges
-
'The Return' brings back Nicholas Sparks at his best, the author's 21st love story is one of fractured love, trust and healing
-
Chapel Hill dentist helps fill gap in High Country with aid from Blowing Rock business
-
Arts Council reopens, 'Best of the Blue Ridge' on view
-
Boone council endorses community-led police committee
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.