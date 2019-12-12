NEWLAND — Avery Family Impact, which recently moved to a new location in Newland, gives out winter coats to children in need each year. This year the local nonprofit is running low on coats.
The organization runs a thrift store to support its charitable effort and offer affordable goods to county residents.
The nonprofit starts saving coats from donations at the end of winter, and gives out about a minimum of 50 coats.
"Everybody must know that it's going to be a rough year or people's income have changed, because the coats went first thing," Avery Impact founder Janice McClellan said.
The organization accepts donations year round and tries to help people by donating items to those in need. The nonprofit does not take mattresses or bed pillows, though throw pillows are accepted.
"This time of year it's just so hard for us to keep up," McClellan said, adding a number of low-income residents in the county will come to the store to look for Christmas items and sells some new clothes for a very low markup.
McClellan said she started the organization because of growing up not being able to afford new things from stores.
"We have a lot of good customers," McClellan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.