NEWLAND — As has been the case with numerous sporting events and seasons that have been affected due to COVID-19, Avery County Little League is no exception.
Last week, the league announced that its 2020 season has been canceled through its social media platform.
“Following the recommendations and guidance from Little League International, our local health department, the CDC, and Phase 2 of North Carolina’s reopening, we have no choice but to cancel all practices and games for this year. We have remained hopeful that we could offer some kind of season later in the summer, but out of concern for our players, volunteers, families, and the community we feel this is the best decision,” the post from the league stated. “With so many people working hard to keep Covid-19 to a minimum in Avery County, it wouldn’t be fair for us to open up our fields and possibly put our families, friends, and neighbors at risk. Even if sporting venues were allowed a higher gathering number, there is no way we could adhere to all the guidelines that have been laid out. All the fun would be taken away and it is just not an environment want to submit our kids to.”
In addition the league also gave guidance to those wishing to use local league fields and facilities.
“Because we want to do our part in keeping the community safe, we ask that you do not use our facilities to gather in groups. If your family wants to use the fields to get in a little practice, we can’t stop that. However, to cut down on the sharing of equipment, to be able to continue with social distancing when possible, and to lower the chances of spreading the virus through our facility, we ask that you please respect our request of immediate family members only when using the fields,” the post noted.
The league included information regarding its refund process, where families can click to https://forms.gle/En4583eoFxPSiK7W9 for information.
Despite the disappointment of the league’s suspension for the season, the league continues to look forward to continuing to serve families and the community.
“Once we enter Phase 3, we hope to offer some times that we can get together and have some pick-up games, training, etc. This would be done in smaller groups and only if it is safe to do so,” the league explained. “Even though the season has been cancelled, our current board of directors remain active, working behind the scenes to do what we can and we are always here if you have questions, comments or suggestion ... Our prayer remains that your family will stay safe and well and we will see you back on the field in 2021!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.