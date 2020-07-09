NEWLAND — After school programs in Avery County will be short on funding by the end of the year after grants administered by the Department of Public Instruction were denied to W.A.M.Y. Community Action and Williams YMCA.
Both organizations had reliably received funding since 1998 through the Community Learning Grant to provide after school programs to children across the county. For the past three years, the organizations were able to offer the program to families for free with funding provided during the most recent grant cycle. The grant provided about $400,000 for both programs to operate.
While these organizations’ main source of funding for after school may have dried up for the time being, that does not mean that after school will be denied to the approximately 350 students in the county who participate in the program.
“We do have the ability to use our money we didn’t get to spend this year because of COVID and the fact that kids didn’t go to school for most of the last part of the year. We do have enough to get started with after school, and probably through the first semester. So parents should be fine for the whole first semester,” WAMY Executive Director Melissa Soto said.
In the meantime, WAMY and the YMCA will seek various funding options and raise money in order to keep the program operating into next year. The county government is also stepping in to provide additional resources in order to facilitate the search for funding, and the school system has stayed committed to working with WAMY in order to provide after school.
“We are getting letters of support so we can look for other grants out there, because we realize how critical after school is for our working families,” County Manager Phillip Barrier said. “We are helping shake the bushes. We haven’t committed dollars, but through the Golden Leaf [Foundation] or A.M.Y. [Wellness Foundation], somewhere out there we’re going to find a way to [fund the program].”
Throughout the history of its after school program, WAMY has provided activities and an after school curriculum at every school in the county. Students would come into the program for an hour or two once school ended, and the WAMY staff and volunteers would help the students complete homework assignments as well as provide extracurricular activities.
Students would even go on field trips on occasion, and meals were provided during after school hours until 6 p.m. when WAMY staff would begin transporting the children back home.
The Williams YMCA runs a similar after school program, however it is provided at is own facilities instead of at the school system’s facilities. While the halt in funding presents its own challenges, both organizations will continue to operate in accordance with COVID-19-related guidelines. Given the circumstances, both organizations are looking to collaborate in some way to combine resources and ensure that after school continues.
“There’s way too many restrictions for us to be able to have it here, but we could utilize our funds and help with the program and help them with staffing within the schools. We’re trying to find a way just to ensure that after school is able to go on in August. If schools go back, we still don’t know what that’s going to look like yet or what fashion they’re going to go back. We hope to be able to start after school the first week of September,” Williams YMCA CEO Trey Oakley said.
According to Oakley, the program will look different this upcoming school year, as long as school resumes as regular, albeit still offering the same services and curriculum that students have come to expect.
“It’s going to be up to WAMY, the YMCA, the county and the school system to work together and partner in a way that we all come to the table with some funding and make this a collaboration, coalition type of program and it’s just Avery County after school,” Oakley said.
