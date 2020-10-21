NEWLAND — Mountain Glen Golf Club hosted the Avery Chamber Golf Classic on Friday, Oct. 16. Golfers were able to enjoy a safe day of golf, a delicious chicken biscuit from the new “What the Cluck” food truck owned by Stonewalls before a morning tee off and a perfectly prepared boxed lunch presented by Crossnore School & Children’s Home after play.
On-course activities were a Putting Contest sponsored by Carolina West Wireless, Raffle sponsored by Elk River Club, Split the Pot, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and a “Hole in One” contest. We are grateful that Friendship Honda of Boone continues to support the Hole-in-One contest and offers a new Honda Accord for a one year lease to the winner.
Congratulations to the contest winners from the event, as Jim Fitzpatrick was the winner of the Putting contest, while Tony Golembesky won the raffle, Matt Rowles was the Split the Pot winner, Wesley Minton and Doc Watson were Closest to the Pin winners, and Wes Fletcher captured the Longest Drive contest.
In the tournament competition, the Triple H Services team of Anthony Odom, Martin Horney and Mitchell Horney were victorious with a score of 53. Second-place finishers with a score of 54 was the team of Skyline/SkyBest players Edward Hinson, Mark Ricks, Tony Golembesky, and Trey Oakley. Third-place winners with a score of 57 was the team of High Country Wealth Management players Jeff Davis, Paul West, Corey Mallard, and Jeff Denny, with the team of Michael McLendon, Tom Palombo, Chris Watson and Matt Rowles placing fourth with a score of 59.
The annual golf tournament benefits the Avery Chamber and on our behalf we thank the corporate sponsors, SkyLine/SkyBest, Carolina West Wireless, The Lodges at Eagles Nest and tournament sponsors, Crossnore School & Children’s Home, Friendship Honda of Boone, LifeStore, Stonewalls and Town of Seven Devils. We also thank Elk River Club, hole sponsors, team participants, volunteers and special donations that made this annual event a success.
For more information, contact the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, 4501 Tynecastle Highway, Unit 2, BE, NC 28604, (828) 898-5605 and www.averycounty.com.
