Dr. Mortimer.jpg

Dr. James Mortimer

JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. James Mortimer, a board-certified physician, to the team at Ashe Women & Children’s Health.

A native of Pennsylvania, Dr. Mortimer brings more than 20 years of experience in pediatric primary care for children, ranging from newborn to adolescents. Beginning Aug. 31, Dr. Mortimer will be at Ashe Women & Children’s Health four days a week.

  

